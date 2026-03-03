NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Sophos Inc.

OXFORD, United Kingdom and CARMEL, Indiana, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Sophos Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Sophos and Spektrum Labs Partner to Launch Insurability Fastrack Program with Sophos MDR" issued March 3, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.
Recommended Reading
-
March 03, 2026 08:00 ET | Source: Sophos Inc.
OXFORD, United Kingdom and CARMEL, Indiana, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, and Spektrum Labs, the creator of...Read More
-
February 24, 2026 06:00 ET | Source: Sophos Inc.
OXFORD, United Kingdom, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, today released the 2026 Sophos Active Adversary Report....Read More