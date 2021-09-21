Dresner Partners Advised Institute for Human Reproduction In Its Merger With Webster Equity Partners

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised the Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR) in its merger with Webster Equity Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



IHR has been on the forefront of cutting-edge fertility and IVF treatments in the Chicagoland area since 2004. Led by Ilan Tur-Kaspa, M.D. and David Cohen, M.D., IHR specializes in helping individuals and families realize their most cherished family dreams. Drs. Tur-Kaspa and Cohen are joined by a team of dedicated medical professionals to provide a comprehensive range of personalized and effective infertility, IVF and PGT treatments designed to accomplish fertility solutions. Patients come from all over the world to seek treatment at IHR. More information on IHR can be found at www.infertilityihr.com.

Founded in 2003, Webster Equity Partners is a healthcare private equity firm that provides equity financing, expertise, and a broad contact network for management buyouts and growth capital. Webster is currently investing out of its fourth fund with $875 million of committed capital. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.

“This is an extremely exciting event for our companies, for our employees, and the patients we serve,” said Dr. Tur-Kaspa, Founder and Co-Medical Director of IHR. “Joining forces with Webster, a partner with enhanced business experience and expertise that shares our values and philosophies, will only improve the level of care and service we already provide. It offers IHR a more comprehensive infrastructure to continue to grow and to manage our expanding clinical and IVF lab practices.”

Commenting on the transaction, Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group at Dresner Partners said, “We are very pleased that we could assist IHR complete this transaction. Dresner Partners is committed to ensuring the best possible results for our clients as we continue to demonstrate our leadership in investment banking for the fertility sector.”

“We would like to thank the team at Dresner Partners for their dedication in completing this transaction,” said Dr. Cohen, Co-Medical Director at IHR. “We are very pleased with the outcome, and appreciative of the unique and continuous advice, support and knowledge of the fertility sector that the Dresner team brought to the table.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, “The IHR team offers the most important components of successful fertility and IVF treatments: a quality team of fertility experts, access to the newest ART technology and science available, and truly compassionate care for patients. This merger will help ensure the future growth of the company. I want to commend Mitchell Stern, Brian Schofield and Peter Bremhorst from the Dresner team for their hard work and success on this transaction.”

Dresner Partners is the leading investment bank in the fertility sector, having closed numerous transactions including the sale of IGENOMIX, the merger of RMA of NJ and IVI of Spain, the sale of Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago, the sale of InVia Fertility, and the sale of Santa Monica Fertility to Webster Equity Partners.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Palo Alto, Calif. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

