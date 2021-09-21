Norton Rose Fulbright’s global investigations team adds high-profile litigator in New York

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Sandeep Savla, who holds a reputation as a leading litigation and investigations lawyer in both the US and UK, has joined its New York office as a partner.

Joining from Latham & Watkins, Savla is the eighth US lateral partner to join the firm’s global investigations team this year, following Tim Byrne, Celia Cohen, Tom Coulter, Jay Dewald, Chris Pelham, Julie Searle and Brian Sun.

With a track record of trial wins in US federal and district courts, Savla focuses on civil litigation and white collar investigations, particularly matters involving securities, financial markets and financial products. He has more than 20 years of private practice, in-house counsel and government experience, splitting his career between New York and London.

Earlier in his career, Savla served as a Managing Director and Counsel and Head of Litigation for the Americas at Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, where he managed a cross-border litigation and investigations docket, responded to regulatory inquiries and appeared in court and before government agencies.

Savla also served as Senior Counsel in the Enforcement Division of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where he handled numerous investigations, regulatory proceedings and litigations involving all aspects of the federal securities laws.

Savla also practices as a barrister in the UK, and has represented clients in criminal jury trials and regulatory enforcement matters, taking more than 15 trials to verdict.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright's US Managing Partner, said:

“We are thrilled that Sandeep has joined our global investigations team, which we have made a priority in US recruiting this year. Sandeep’s vast experience in the US and UK will further bring together our team to provide a seamless and superior offering wherever our clients have needs.”

Richard Krumholz, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Head of Litigation and Disputes, said:

“Sandeep’s extensive government experience, as well as his time at a global investment bank, give him unique insight and contribute to his impressive track record of assisting clients through complex litigation and investigations.”

Savla, who frequently advises on cross-border matters, said:

“I am delighted to join Norton Rose Fulbright, as it stands among the elite in litigation and disputes both in the US and globally. We have built a global investigations team with an unparalleled platform to serve clients at the highest level.”

Licensed in both New York and England and Wales, Savla earned his LLM from Stanford Law School and his bachelor degree in law from Oxford University.

