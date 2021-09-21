Buchanan Technologies Acquires Cybernoor to Expand Managed Service Offerings

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Technologies , a leading managed IT services provider, has announced today that they have acquired Cybernoor , an expert in Oracle application performance management solutions.



Founded in 2007, Cybernoor is a top global provider of Oracle platform solutions and serves customers with some of the largest Oracle implementations in the world. Cybernoor has been recognized by Oracle Corporation as a driving force in the creation of innovative technology solutions and featured in Oracle Magazine as a leader in applications performance optimization.

“This partnership allows us to expand our services to better meet the needs of today’s modern organizations, including many of Buchanan’s enterprise customers who are already leveraging the Oracle platform,” said James Buchanan, Founder and CEO of Buchanan Technologies. “Cybernoor’s expertise in the Oracle enterprise platform brings added value to Buchanan’s existing offerings and provides Buchanan customers with another option to run their applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment.

The Cybernoor acquisition is another step forward in the strategic growth of Buchanan with new partnerships and service offerings that enhance managed cloud and cybersecurity services. Cybernoor’s India operation will be the backbone of our presence there and greatly strengthens our delivery organization. Together, we’re positioned for continued growth in the technology services marketplace.”

“Cybernoor is pleased to announce that we have completed the merger with Buchanan Technologies, a leading infrastructure and cloud managed services provider,” said Ahmed Alomari, Owner of Cybernoor Corporation. “Combining Cybernoor's holistic application and database managed services, as well as application development services and integrations with Buchanan Technologies’ offerings, transforms the combined company into a distinctive full service managed services provider.”

About Buchanan Technologies

Established in 1988, Buchanan Technologies is an award-winning managed services provider offering innovative IT services and customized solutions to mid-tier and enterprise-level organizations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Buchanan offers flexible and customizable solutions to accommodate any IT need – whether it’s help desk support, IT field services or managed IT solutions – and believes every interaction matters with each customer to provide a seamless user experience. To learn how Buchanan can simplify your IT solution, visit www.buchanan.com.

About Cybernoor

Founded in 2007, Cybernoor Corporation www.cybernoor.com is a leading provider of Oracle platform solutions. The company has shown continuous growth since its inception, serving customers with some of the largest Oracle implementations in the world. Located in Silicon Valley, Cybernoor received Red Herring’s Top 100 industry recognition and was listed in The San Francisco Business Times’ “Bay Area’s Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies.”