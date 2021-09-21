DATAMARK Continues Expansion in Mexico - the Hiring Surge is On

EL PASO, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DATAMARK, Inc. recently expanded its footprint with its recent launch of remote contact center operations to Guadalajara, Jalisco, in support of one of the world's largest over-the-phone language interpretation service providers.

The expansion, which began in April 2021 with 100 agents, will continue to scale up over the next year, creating more career opportunities for English-Spanish interpreters all over Mexico.

Currently, the company is hiring in the state of Chihuahua and Jalisco, bringing more than 200 bilingual interpreter positions this year to a diverse talent pool that will continue to expand to other Mexican cities in the upcoming year.

"We're very excited to continue to grow and provide even more career opportunities to Mexican citizens, all while supporting our customers with stellar service," said Victor Saenz, Director of Mexico Operations at DATAMARK. "It's quite impressive to witness the growth and evolution of this project, considering that it started as a pilot with 20 agents and has now scaled up to 700 agents in Mexico. Overall, the project is now close to 1,000 multilingual interpreters globally."

Russ Metcalf, Principal Consultant at Metcalf Management, Outsourcer Selection, and Management, noted, "The expansion in the Guadalajara area by DATAMARK is indicative of the company's intelligent growth and recognition of the opportunity in Western Mexico. The people there are well-suited to the needs of the translation process that is so critical to today's CX demands. I applaud the team at DATAMARK for their recognition of the available skill set driving this well-planned move into the area and their contributions to the economy of Guadalajara."

DATAMARK currently employs interpreters at its Contact Centers in the U.S., Mexico, and India, as well as Work-From-Home agents covering more than 20 of the world's leading languages. The company is currently accepting Medical Specialized Interpreter applications for this project. People interested in these positions or other remote, over-the-phone interpretation positions with the company can apply online at DATAMARK's Career Site.

Founded in 1989, DATAMARK, Inc. is a leading mid-sized Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company headquartered in El Paso, Texas. Small enough to care, yet big enough to serve the world's leading brands, DATAMARK serves large enterprises and government agencies from its delivery centers located in the U.S., Mexico, and India. DATAMARK offers a wide range of BPO services, including omni-channel, multilingual contact center services, document lifecycle management, loyalty program management, and finance & accounting outsourcing.

