Havila Shipping ASA: Information to bondholders in HAVI04 and HAVI07

Fosnavag, NORWAY

Attached you will find information related to due date 30.09.21


Contact:
CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

Havi04 Q321 Havi07 Q321