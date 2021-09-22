Axogen to Participate in the 76th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or discontinuity to peripheral nerves, announced that it will participate in the 76th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH) being held in San Francisco from September 30-October 2, 2021. The meeting will offer both in-person and online attendance options with live-streaming of select sessions and on-demand access to pre-recorded scientific presentations.



As an Elite level partner of ASSH, Axogen will host an industry forum breakfast symposium on Friday, October 1, 7:00-8:00 a.m. at the Moscone Center. Innovations in nerve surgery that transformed my practice will feature an expert panel who will share pivotal moments and specific cases when Axogen technologies impacted their approach to nerve repair and led them to adopt a contemporary nerve repair algorithm.

Attending surgeons will have the opportunity to chat live with Axogen scientists, clinicians, and other experts at Booth #950 in the Solutions Center (exhibit hall). Staffed microscope stations will be available at the booth, allowing surgeons to learn more about microsurgical techniques, product handling, and other innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve repair.

In addition to the breakfast symposium, Axogen will sponsor the Women in Hand Surgery reception on Friday, October 1 at 6:30 p.m., provide in-kind lab materials for the Fellows pre-course, and provide travel scholarships for two residents or Fellows to attend the meeting in San Francisco.

“The annual ASSH meeting provides a unique and invaluable opportunity for us to connect with surgeons and share our innovative surgical solutions for nerve repair. We are confident we will provide high value engagements and interactions for everyone involved,” said Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president of Axogen. “We look forward to engaging with surgeons, both in-person and virtually, during our industry forum breakfast symposium, at the Women in Hand Surgery reception, and throughout the meeting at our exhibit booth.”

Axogen is proud to support various research, education, and outreach programs of the ASSH throughout the year, including the ASSH Touching Hands International Missions. These missions provide life-changing hand surgeries, rehabilitation, and medical training in the world’s most underserved communities.

About ASSH

The American Society for Surgery of the Hand is the oldest medical society dedicated to the hand and upper extremity. Its mission is to advance the science and practice of hand and upper extremity surgery through education, research, and advocacy on behalf of patients and practitioners. For more information, please visit www.assh.org.

About Axogen

Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development, and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven, and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Avance® Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard Nerve Connector®, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard Nerve Protector®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard Nerve Cap®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to protect a peripheral nerve end and separate the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and several other European and international countries.

