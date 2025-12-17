Axogen, Inc. to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for the restoration of peripheral nerve function, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference.

Axogen’s management is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 10:30 AM Pacific Standard Time. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at ir.axogeninc.com.

About Axogen

Axogen (NASDAQ: AXGN) is focused on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve repair. With a mission to make nerve repair the expected standard of care, Axogen advances the field through research, education, and collaboration with surgeons and healthcare providers across a global network.

Axogen’s product portfolio includes Avance® (acellular nerve allograft-arwx), Axoguard Nerve Connector®, Axoguard Nerve Protector®, Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector™, Axoguard Nerve Cap®, and Avive+ Soft Tissue Matrix™. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and several other countries.​

