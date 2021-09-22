Savannah VOICE Festival Announces Virtual Streaming of Season Nine - October 1-16, 2021

Savannah, GA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) announces the virtual streaming of six episodes highlighting performances from Season Nine, “LIVE” which took place in Savannah during August 2021. These episodes can be purchased at www.savannahvoicefestival.org for an individual streaming link to be delivered by email before each show. from Oct. 1-16, 2021, beginning at 7 p.m. EST. For patrons’ convenience, the stream will be available for access for 72 hours after the initial streaming date. Each episode costs $25 to stream or $20 for members.

The events will begin at 7 p.m. EST and most episodes consist of 50 minutes of edited highlights showcasing some of the best performances from season nine “LIVE-online”. La Bohème will be a recording of the 75-minute production as presented during season nine and Liz Lang’s recital is a reproduction of her August concert at The Telfair Academy. The six episodes will be streamed as follows:

Friday, October 1, 7 p.m. - Kickoff: Together Again After a year of virtual work together, the artists of the Savannah VOICE Festival go back on some iconic stages of its beloved city for live audiences. Take a journey through the performances of this season and enjoy opera, musical theatre, and song.

Saturday, October 2, 7 p.m. - Broadway Join us for an evening of Broadway new hits and classic tunes! See our 2021 Festival Artists instantly transport you to the Great White Way!

Friday, October 8, 7 p.m. – A Night at the Museum Enjoy an elegant curation of arias & songs performed by our 2021 Festival artists coupled with the beautiful artwork that lives in the Telfair Rotunda.

Saturday, October 9, 7 p.m. - La Bohème The Savannah VOICE Festival brings Puccini’s masterpiece La Bohème to life on stage with a stellar cast of Festival artists under the direction of Fabrizio Melano and Andrew Bisantz. This abridged production will have you enraptured in beautiful music with a night at the opera!

Friday, October 15, 7 p.m. - Headliner: Liz Lang, soprano with Howard Watkins, piano Tune in to watch the stunning recital of Liz Lang, soprano with Howard Watkins, piano with special guest John Tisbert, trumpet. You don't want to miss these incredibly talented artists. _

Saturday, October 16, 7 p.m. - Finale: Until We Meet Again Celebrate a collection of amazing moments and performances over the 2021 Savannah VOICE Festival! With highlights and behind the scenes moments, we can't wait to close this season with this incredible Finale!



“We are so thrilled to be able to offer this streaming opportunity for our patrons that maybe couldn’t travel to our in-person festival this year,” said Executive Director, Maria Zouves. “We want everyone to have the chance to see the hard work and abundant talent of our SVF artists during our recent ninth festival.”

Savannah VOICE Festival is a 501(c) 3 tax exempt nonprofit arts organization in the state of Georgia. The Festival brings classical vocal excellence to the Savannah area through a two-week celebration of concerts, events and educational presentations during the month of August and throughout the year. Focusing on arts awareness and audience development in the performing arts, it offers music from opera, musical theatre and popular song. Donations are tax-deductible.

