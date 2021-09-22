Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST)

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (“LifeStance Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFST) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws in connection with its June 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”). If you purchased or otherwise own LifeStance Health shares, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.



LifeStance Health claims to have built one of the nation’s largest outpatient mental health platforms based on number of clinicians and geographic scale.

On or about June 10, 2021, LifeStance Health conducted its IPO, making available 40 million shares to the general public at $18 per share for gross proceeds of $720 million.

On August 11, 2021, after the market closed, LifeStance Health released its second quarter 2021 results, revealing wider-than-expected net losses and soft growth expectations, which missed analysts’ estimates.

On this news, LifeStance Health’s shares fell over 46%, to close at $11.71 per share on August 12, 2021.

