Willis Towers Watson Increases Share Repurchase Program by $4 Billion

ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase to the existing share repurchase authority in the amount of $4 billion. The $4 billion increase is in addition to the $500 million remaining on the current open-ended repurchase authority. The Company is authorized to repurchase shares, by way of redemption or otherwise, and will consider whether to do so from time to time, based on many factors, including market and economic conditions, applicable legal requirements and other business considerations.



