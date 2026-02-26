Willis Launches Global Digital Infrastructure Group to Address Full Spectrum of Data Center Risks

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), building on its newly unveiled data center risk management framework , today announced the launch of its Global Digital Infrastructure Group led by Alastair Swift, Head of Willis Global Specialties. The group has been established to redefine and address the risks facing data center owners, operators, contractors, and hyperscalers worldwide.

This new cross-functional team brings together deep expertise across multiple sectors and geographies, including construction, energy, technology and cyber, real estate, supply chain, data analytics, risk engineering and financial as well as emerging risks.

Together, this global community of Willis experts provide knowledge and insights to deliver customized, end-to-end advisory and risk solutions that span the entire digital infrastructure lifecycle—from early planning, site selection and construction to managing alternative power generation, cyber, climate, natural catastrophe and supply chain risks.

Swift said: “As demand for digital infrastructure accelerates, the launch of Willis’ Global Digital Infrastructure Group underscores our long-standing commitment to bringing specialist expertise together. This unique approach is already helping our clients stay ahead of the sector’s developments and risk trends. For data centers, this means tailored, client-first solutions that protect physical assets, strengthen financial resilience, and support reliable operations at scale. Clients get clarity, confidence and the right cover based on their unique needs.”

The Global Digital Infrastructure Group harness their deep industry knowledge and specialty to help clients across the data center ecosystem:

Strengthen long-term competitiveness and resilience

Reduce operational disruption

Optimize balance sheet protection

Drive sustainable growth and strengthen corporate resilience

Safeguard client trust and reputation

Strengthen corporate integrity and global growth

Boost operational resilience, cost efficiency and competitive advantage; and

Enable smooth business transformation and strengthen organization resilience

