Join the YMCA at Cardio for a Cause in support of the Edmonton Food Bank

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YMCA of Northern Alberta is partnering with the Marketplace at Callingwood to raise money for the Edmonton Food Bank.



All are welcome at the Marketplace at Callingwood Safeway this Sunday, September 26, 2021, for Cardio for the Cause from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm.

YMCA of Northern Alberta will be onsite to lead a YMCA Zumba class from 11:00 am to 11:45 am. The cost is just $5 per person with all proceeds going to the Edmonton Food Bank. Participants can register in-person at the event or now by visiting https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/callingwood-cardio-for-a-cause-tickets-167127730541.

About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to building healthy communities since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness, to providing important community outreach programs, the YMCA of Northern Alberta works to strengthen communities in the Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Wood Buffalo and Red Deer regions. For more information, visit northernalberta.ymca.ca.

