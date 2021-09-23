Mullen and hofer powertrain, a Leading German Drivetrain Company, Partner to Develop Electric Drive Systems for Upcoming Mullen EV Launch

BREA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Technologies, Inc. , an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, which previously announced a definitive agreement to merge with Net Element (Nasdaq: NETE ), announces today that it has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) with hofer powertrain GmbH ("hofer powertrain") to partner in the development and manufacturing of electric drive systems and components for Mullen's EV lineup, along with a high-performance powertrain for the DragonFLY, to deliver unprecedented performance in the market.

hofer powertrain is a renowned Tier 1 engineering service provider and system supplier specialized in efficient powertrain solutions. As an established and independent partner of the automotive industry with an experienced team of experts specializing in the development, industrialization and production of powertrain systems, hofer powertrain has been providing technologies and products to companies worldwide for over 40 years.

"hofer powertrain is a pioneer in providing efficient powertrain solutions, building some of the highest-performing and best-built drivetrains in the industry, which will give Mullen a competitive advantage over others. Their approach to quality and craftsmanship is well above other Tier 1 OEM suppliers,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen. "We are very happy to be working with them and are looking forward to a successful partnership.”

"hofer powertrain will ensure that Mullen EVs will achieve outstanding overall energy efficiency by developing, industrializing and manufacturing cutting-edge electric powertrain systems for their electric vehicle lineup," said Johann HOFER, CEO of hofer powertrain. "Based on our common goals, I am confident that we will have a successful and long-lasting collaboration with Mullen."

About Mullen:

Mullen Technologies is a Southern California-based licensed vehicle manufacturer that operates in various verticals focusing on the automotive industry: Mullen Automotive, Mullen Energy, Mullen Auto Sales, Mullen Funding Corp. and CarHub. Each of these divisions provides Mullen with a diversity of products and services within the automotive industry. For more information, please visit www.MullenUSA.com .

About hofer powertrain:

hofer powertrain is the system supplier of efficient powertrain solutions in the fields of electrification and hybridization. As an established and independent partner of the mobility industry, hofer powertrain has been providing pioneering technologies and products to companies worldwide for over 40 years, accomplished by experienced teams of experts specialized in the design & development, industrialization and production of powertrain systems. For more information, please visit www.hofer.de .

