Chef Anthony Marini, Winner of CNBC’s “Restaurant Startup”, Brings Intimate Speakeasy Dining Experience to Downtown Charleston

Charleston, SC, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food is the common denominator that brings people together and Chef Anthony Marini’s “The Pass” creates an atmosphere like no other. Living a double-life as a unique sandwich shop by day, the 700-square foot restaurant boasts just one table and transforms into a speakeasy style dinner at night. Only one reservation is made each night, allowing 6-10 people to have an intimate dining experience like no other, making it a hot commodity for Charleston locals and tourists alike.

The Pass’ Chef’s Table menu changes seasonally, about every 6-8 weeks supporting local and sustainable practices whenever possible. Unlike any other restaurant environment, the Chef’s Table experience begins at 7pm with a multi-course tasting menu for $89 per person. To create an even more personal experience, Chef Marini closes the doors to the public once the party has arrived, allowing the guests to ‘own’ the restaurant for that night.

The beverage menu at The Pass complements the handcrafted culinary offerings with a curated list of over two dozen Natural & Biodynamic Wines to further enhance the experience.

“My most favorite thing about the kitchens I’ve worked is when guests were seated IN the kitchen, experiencing all the fun I got to have on a daily basis,” says Chef Marini. “People want to call it an “experience”. I just want it to be a really fun evening with friends and family with some interesting surprises...including where you are sitting.”

Anthony Marini, a graduate of The Culinary Institute of America, started his formal career in his hometown of Philadelphia before making a move to Birmingham, Alabama where he opened his first restaurant, AMBA. After two successful years Marini opened (local) Restaurant and Cocktail Bar which was named Birmingham’s “Best New Restaurant”, while the Chef garnered the recognition of “Top Three Chefs” by Birmingham Weekly.

In 2015, Chef Marini competed on the CNBC show, Restaurant Startup, where he won with the first 100% guest food survey and eventually gained offers from both hosts, Joe Bastianich and Tim Love. Marini has received recognition from publications including — Birmingham Magazine, Bon Appetit, Cooking with Paula Deen, and The New York Times. He has also been recognized for his contributions by the James Beard Foundation.

While the experience is a large appeal of the Chef’s Table at The Pass, Marini also emphasizes it is pure fun to engage with his guests, the nights often filled with interesting surprises.

“There is no experience quite like this for a group in Charleston,” says chef and owner, Anthony Marini. “When you are the only table being served and you watch the chef make the food before your eyes, it’s an entirely different experience.”

To review our current Menu or Book Your Reservations for the Chef’s Table, visit the website.

###

The Pass is a market by day, elevated private Chef’s Table by night in the Cannonborough/ Elliotborough neighborhood of Charleston, South Carolina. After years in the industry as both a Chef and Owner, Anthony Marini wanted to make delicious sandwiches, but was not yet ready to give up his fine dining roots, which is when The Pass opened its doors in July 2021.

Attachments