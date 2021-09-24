Los Angeles, USA, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent Clinical Trials on the Treatment of Myocardial Infarction | New Drugs to Launch Soon

Approximately 40+ key companies are developing therapies for Myocardial Infarction. Idorsia Pharmaceuticals has its Myocardial Infarction drug in the most advanced stage (Phase III).

DelveInsight’s “Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ companies and 40+ pipeline drugs in the Myocardial Infarction pipeline landscapes. It comprises Myocardial Infarction pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Myocardial Infarction therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Myocardial Infarction pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Report

Major companies such as CSL Behring, Idorsia , TRPHARM, ProSTEM , Ever Supreme Bio Technology Co., Ltd., Faraday Pharmaceuticals , Athera Biotechnologies, CeleCor Therapeutics, BIOCARDIA, INC., Beijing Northland Biotech, Olatec Therapeutics , and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Myocardial Infarction treatment scenario.

, , , and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Myocardial Infarction treatment scenario. In June 2021, Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) declared the commencement of the Phase 3 registration study “SOS-AMI” to assess the efficacy and safety of self-administered subcutaneous selatogrel , Idorsia’s P2Y12 receptor antagonist, in suspected acute myocardial infarction (AMI).

(SIX: IDIA) declared the commencement of the registration study to assess the efficacy and safety of self-administered subcutaneous , Idorsia’s P2Y12 receptor antagonist, in suspected acute myocardial infarction (AMI). Currently, ProSTEM collaborates with Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital and Medistra to conduct a clinical trial, "Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy from Cord Tissue for Acute Myocardial Infarction.”

collaborates with Hospital and to conduct a clinical trial, "Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy from Cord Tissue for Acute Myocardial Infarction.” Umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells (UMC01) by Ever Supreme Bio Technology Co., Ltd., for treating acute myocardial infarction (AMI) Phase the FDA approved I clinical trial in February 2018, and by TFDA in September of the same year for entering clinical trials; an investigation new drug research for treating stroke by stem cells via intravenous injection (IV) was also approved by the FDA for Phase I clinical-go in September 2018. Also, the TFDA Phase I clinical-go in March of 2020.

by for treating acute myocardial infarction (AMI) Phase the FDA approved I clinical trial in February 2018, and by TFDA in September of the same year for entering clinical trials; an investigation new drug research for treating stroke by stem cells via intravenous injection (IV) was also approved by the FDA for Phase I clinical-go in September 2018. Also, the TFDA Phase I clinical-go in March of 2020. In March 2021, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a muscle health-focused biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to treat patients experiencing a potentially life-changing critical illness, announced that it had reached an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) on the protocol design and statistical analysis approach to be taken in Faraday’s Phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes study evaluating FDY-5301 for the treatment of acute ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) in patients undergoing percutaneous intervention (PCI).

a muscle health-focused biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to treat patients experiencing a potentially life-changing critical illness, announced that it had reached an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) on the protocol design and statistical analysis approach to be taken in Faraday’s cardiovascular outcomes study evaluating for the treatment of acute ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) in patients undergoing percutaneous intervention (PCI). Dapansutrile (Olatec Therapeutics) has been observed to have anti-inflammatory properties and other promising activity in a broad spectrum of over 20 preclinical animal models, including arthritis, asthma, acute myocardial infarction (AMI), contact dermatitis, multiple sclerosis, melanoma and breast cancers, spinal cord injury (SCI) and Alzheimer’s disease.

has been observed to have anti-inflammatory properties and other promising activity in a broad spectrum of over 20 preclinical animal models, including arthritis, asthma, acute myocardial infarction (AMI), contact dermatitis, multiple sclerosis, melanoma and breast cancers, spinal cord injury (SCI) and Alzheimer’s disease. ATH3G10 is a first-in-class fully human antibody to target phosphorylcholine (PC), the head group of oxidized phospholipids (oxPLs), an epitope on damaged or stressed cells. The candidate is initially being developed for patients with a large ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) who are at a high risk of heart failure.

Myocardial Infarction is a term used for an event of a heart attack due to the formation of plaques in the arteries’ interior walls, resulting in reduced blood flow to the heart and injuring heart muscles because of lack of oxygen supply.

Myocardial Infarction Emerging Drugs

CSL 112: CSL Limited

CSL 112 is a novel apolipoprotein A-I infusion therapy to potentially reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS). Currently, it is in the Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Acute Coronary Syndrome.

Selatogrel: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals

Idorsia is developing selatogrel, a potent, fast-acting, reversible, and highly selective P2Y12 receptor antagonist, for single subcutaneous self-administration to treat a suspected AMI in patients with a history of AMI. Currently, it is in the Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat AMI.

FDY-5301: Faraday Pharmaceuticals

FDY-5301 is a patented elemental reducing agent-containing sodium iodide. Preclinical studies of FDY-5301 have shown its ability to decrease cardiac and skeletal muscle injury. Phase 1 data show no signs of toxicity in healthy subjects. Phase 2 data suggest a reduction in infarct size and improved cardiac function in patients treated with FDY-5301 after suffering an acute myocardial infarction (AMI).

Zalunfiban (RUC-4): CeleCor Therapeutics

Zalunfiban (RUC-4), a next-generation GPI, is specifically designed to be administered subcutaneously to stop platelet aggregation for a first-point-of-medical contact treatment to enhance outcomes for STEMI patients. Currently, it is in Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat ST-segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction.

Scope of Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 40+ Key Players

Prominent Players: CSL Behring, Idorsia, TRPHARM, ProSTEM, Ever Supreme Bio Technology Co., Ltd., Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Athera Biotechnologies, CeleCor Therapeutics, BIOCARDIA, INC., Beijing Northland Biotech, Olatec Therapeutics, and others.

CSL Behring, Idorsia, TRPHARM, ProSTEM, Ever Supreme Bio Technology Co., Ltd., Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Athera Biotechnologies, CeleCor Therapeutics, BIOCARDIA, INC., Beijing Northland Biotech, Olatec Therapeutics, and others. Key Drugs Profiles: 40+ Products

Phases:

· Myocardial Infarction Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Myocardial Infarction Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Myocardial Infarction Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Myocardial Infarction Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· Cholesterol modulators; Free radical scavengers

· Purinoceptor P2Y12 antagonists

· GPIIb-IIIa antagonists

· LDL receptor modulators

· Inflammasome inhibitors

· Interleukin inhibitors

· NLRP3 protein inhibitors

Molecule Types:

· Peptides

· Monoclonal antibodies

· Small molecules

· Polymer

· Gene therapy

Route of Administration:

· Parenteral

· Intravenous

· Oral

· Subcutaneous

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Myocardial Infarction Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Myocardial Infarction treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Myocardial Infarction?

How many are Myocardial Infarction emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Myocardial Infarction?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Myocardial Infarction market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Myocardial Infarction?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Myocardial Infarction therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Myocardial Infarction?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Myocardial Infarction?

Table of Contents

1 Myocardial Infarction Report Introduction 2 Myocardial Infarction Executive Summary 3 Myocardial Infarction Overview 4 Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Myocardial Infarction Therapeutics Assessment 6 Myocardial Infarction – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 7 Myocardial Infarction Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Selatogrel: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals 7.2 CSL 112: CSL Limited 8 Myocardial Infarction Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 Zalunfiban (RUC-4): CeleCor Therapeutics 8.2 ATH3G10: Athera Biotechnologies 9 Myocardial Infarction Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 Umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells (UMC01): Ever Supreme Bio Technology 10 Myocardial Infarction Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 10.1 Dapansutrile: Olatec Therapeutics 11 Myocardial Infarction Inactive Products 12 Myocardial Infarction Key Companies 13 Myocardial Infarction Key Products 14 Myocardial Infarction Unmet Needs 15 Myocardial Infarction Market Drivers and Barriers 16 Myocardial Infarction Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17 Myocardial Infarction Analyst Views 18 Appendix 19 About DelveInsight

