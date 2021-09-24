Cobalt Connects with Dealers to Celebrate a Successful Year and Introduce the New R4 Series with its Three All-New Variants

NEODESHA, Kan., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium luxury manufacturer Cobalt Boats resumed its series of popular World Class Dealer Network annual celebrations this year with a three-day event at the Horseshoe Bay Resort in Horseshoe Bay, TX. In addition to recognizing dealer accomplishments, the September meeting also provided a showcase for attendees to test-drive boats and preview all three variants of Cobalt’s new 2022 R4 Series – Stern Drive, Surf and Outboard – at the property’s Yacht Club Day Docks.



Dealer Highlights

Highlights of the dealer schedule included the general business meeting with this year’s theme, “Experience Extraordinary”, featuring state-of-the-industry and state-of-Cobalt reviews, a sales update, and a product development report. Other events included a cocktail reception, a Cobalt Fun Run/Walk and, of course, boat demos, extending to the chance to wake-surf behind the new R4 Surf model. The meeting also gave the company the chance to recognize the dealerships that earned Cobalt awards for sales promotion and customer service excellence in 2021. Breakout sessions covered business development discussions with an emphasis on such pertinent topics as “Maintaining Customer Relationships in Uncertain Times,” and “The Future of Boat Service: Keep Boaters Boating.” Complementing these activities were boat-testing opportunities and a vendor mall where many of Cobalt’s top partners displayed products. The meeting’s grand finale was a cocktail reception and awards banquet honoring these Cobalt dealers with the highest combined Net Promoter Score (NPS) and sales volume:

Platinum Dealers-

Singleton Marine Group, Buford, GA; Premier Marine, LLC, Middleton, MA; Seattle Boat Company, Inc., Seattle, WA; Slalom Shop, Lewisville, TX; Village Marina, Eldon, MO; The Harbor, Branson, MO; Arrowhead Boat Sales, Afton, OK; West Coast Boat Center, Rocklin, CA; Rambo Marine, Hazel Green, AL; Futrell Marine, Nashville, AR; Gordy’s Lakefront Marine, Fontana, WI; Causeway Marine Sales LLC, Manahawkin, NJ; Boat Town, Inc, Austin, TX; Parks Marina, Okoboji, IA; Boats By George, Inc., Lake George, NY; and Lake Norman Marina, Denver, NC.

Largest Dealer, Multiple Markets- Singleton Marine Group, Buford, GA Largest Dealer, Single Market- Premier Marine LLC, Middleton, MA



CSI Regional Awards (for outstanding customer service)-

Western Region: Great Lakes Marine, Littleton, CO; Central Region: Rinker’s Boat World, Inc, Montgomery, TX; Northeast Region: Action Water Sports, Hudsonville, MI; Southeast Region: Rambo Marine, Hazel Green, AL; International: Zenith Marine, Cairo, Egypt; and Worldwide: Rambo Marine, Hazel Green, AL.

In addition, special awards were presented to Clark Boone, Cobalt’s Central Region Sales Manager, who is retiring after 33 years with Cobalt, and Julie LaBarr, who was recognized for her 46 years of Cobalt service.

Product Preview

The 2022 new-product preview featured the innovative R4 series, a ‘right-sized’ day boat available in three variants to suit a range of different boating needs: The R4 Sterndrive, which represents Cobalt’s most popular interior and drive-train configuration; the R4 Surf, ideal for water sports enthusiasts; and the R4 OB, a versatile and maintenance-friendly choice powered by an outboard motor. All models in the new R4 series feature a 24’ 3” LOA and an 8’ 6” beam, with a dry weight of 5,530 lb. All can accommodate up to 13 persons, and all fulfill the R4’s promise, “The Next Great Ride”, elevating the day-boat experience with Cobalt’s trademark combination of performance, comfort, reliability and luxury appointments.

About Cobalt: Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com



