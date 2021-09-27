Global Aerogel Market (2020 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerogel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Silica, Polymers), By End-use (Performance Coatings, Oil & Gas), By Form (Blanket, Panel), By Technology, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aerogel market size is expected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by the publisher. Growing product usage for insulation applications in various industries, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, building & construction, oil & gas, and other industries, is expected to drive the market.



Aerogels provide innovative and eco-friendly solutions for light-diffusing and high-performance insulation in architectural daylighting applications. Cabot Corp. provides LUMIRA aerogel, water-repelling particles produced through a subcritical drying process that exhibits a broader scope of applications including subsea pipe insulation and daylighting.



Various agencies like NASA are further researching on the aerogel material to broaden its application scope in exploring potential applications of thin polymer aerogels in cryogenics or spacesuits. In addition, the market is expected to witness additional research for novel applications, such as hydrogen storage media and supercapacitors.



Aerogel Market Report Highlights

The silica aerogel segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to a wide range of applications in transparent window systems, protection systems, heat storage devices, and paint thickening agents

The aerogel blanket product segment dominated the global market and is expected to witness a notable CAGR over the forecast period as these materials offer superior properties in construction and industrial insulation

The oil & gas end-use segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to witness a notable CAGR over the forecast period

North America was the leading regional market in 2020 owing to the high concentration of aerogel manufacturers in the region

Industry participants are collaborating with the major organizations including World Wide Fund for Nature, to influence the overall industry and contribute to global energy savings and reduction of CO2 emissions

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2. Technology Overview

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Market Growth Opportunities

3.5. Business Environmental Tool Analysis: Aerogel Market



Chapter 4. Aerogel Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Aerogel Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2. Silica

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.3. Polymer

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.4. Carbon

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Aerogel Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Aerogel Market: End-use Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Oil & Gas

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Building & Construction

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4. Automotive, Aerospace & Marine

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5. Performance Coatings

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.6. Other End-uses

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Aerogel Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Aerogel Market: Form Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Blanket

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Particle

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4. Panel

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5. Monolith

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Aerogel Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Aerogel Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.2. Supercritical Drying

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3. Other Technologies

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Aerogel Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysi



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Vendor Landscape

9.1.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

9.1.2. Key customers

9.2. Competition Categorization & Strategic Framework



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Financial performance

10.1.3. Product benchmarking

10.1.4. Strategic initiatives

10.2. Cabot Corporation

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Financial performance

10.2.3. Product benchmarking

10.2.4. Strategic initiatives

10.3. Aerogel Technologies, LLC

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Financial performance

10.3.3. Product benchmarking

10.3.4. Strategic initiatives

10.4. Active Aerogels, LDA

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Financial performance

10.4.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.4. Strategic initiatives

10.5. BASF SE

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Financial performance

10.5.3. Product benchmarking

10.5.4. Strategic initiatives

10.6. JIOS Aerogel Corporation

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Financial performance

10.6.3. Product benchmarking

10.6.4. Strategic initiatives

10.7. Nano Technology Co., Ltd.

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Financial performance

10.7.3. Product benchmarking

10.7.4. Strategic initiatives

10.8. Dow, Inc.

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Financial performance

10.8.3. Product benchmarking

10.8.4. Strategic initiatives

10.9. Enersens

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Financial performance

10.9.3. Product benchmarking

10.9.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/srcfzz