Dassault Aviation ten-for-one stock split on October, 1st 2021

Saint-Cloud, France, September 27, 2021 – Dassault Aviation confirms, in accordance with the press release dated July 22, 2021, that the split by ten of the par value of Dassault Aviation shares, as approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on May, 11 2021, will be effective on October, 1st 2021.

On that date, the par value of each share will be divided by ten and the number of outstanding shares will be multiplied by ten.

On October 1st 2021, at the Paris market opening, each shareholder will hence receive ten new shares in exchange for each of their current shares, with a value divided by ten.

This transaction will have no impact on the tax situation nor or the rights of Dassault Aviation’s shareholders. It will be carried out without cost or formality for them.

The Dassault Aviation ten-for-one stock split will align the value of the Dassault Aviation share with the ones of the other companies in its sector, to increase the share’s liquidity and to promote its accessibility to individual shareholders.

The new ISIN code of the Dassault Aviation share will be: FR0014004L86.

