New Research offers a Path Forward for Indigenous Farm Business Management

OTTAWA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farm Management Canada is pleased to announce the release of “The Path Forward: Supporting the Business Management Needs of Indigenous Producers”, a brand-new research report investigating the business management needs of indigenous agricultural producers



“The Path Forward” was made possible by the generous participation of indigenous agricultural business owners from coast-to-coast who participated in surveys, focus groups, and interviews creating a rich picture of the current state of their farm businesses and what they need to create a robust business management plan or enhance their business management strategy.

This investigation highlights two notable pieces of information. The first being there is desire from indigenous producers for more business management training. Secondly, this study confirms the findings of other reports showing the growing number of indigenous people in agriculture working to build community, economic opportunity, and food self-determination.

The report identified five high-level recommendations with specific recommendations under each. The five recommendations are:

1) Build Lasting Relationships with Indigenous Communities

2) Increase Awareness of and Access to Indigenous Agricultural Opportunities and Support Programs

3) Enhance Indigenous Educational Opportunities

4) Expand Indigenous Support Services

5) Enhance Indigenous Research and Analysis



Recognizing the growth of First Nations and Metis people in agriculture in the last decade, Farm Management Canada contracted the Canadian Agricultural Human Resources Council with the guidance of their Indigenous Advisory Council and was generously supported by Bayer, Farm Credit Canada, and the Canadian Canola Growers Association.