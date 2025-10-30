Farm Management Canada’s 2025 Agricultural Excellence Conference Focuses on “Gaining Ground” Towards Strong, Resilient Farm Businesses

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farm Management Canada’s annual Agricultural Excellence Conference (AgEx) will be held November 18–20, 2025 in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Bringing together farmers, advisors, academics, students, government and other industry leaders and agribusiness professionals from across Canada, AgEx is the only national event dedicated to advancing farm management excellence. This year’s theme, Gaining Ground focuses on uncovering practical strategies to strengthen farm profitability, foster innovation, and build resilience amid a changing agricultural landscape.

“Whether you’re managing a family farm, advising farmers, shaping agricultural policy and programming, or the next generation of agricultural professionals ready to take up the reins, AgEx is where Canada’s farm management enthusiasts come together to learn from one another and take home ideas they can put into practice right away,” says Heather Watson, Executive Director, Farm Management Canada. “This year’s program is packed with actionable insights from leadership to risk management – there’s something for everyone at AgEx!”

The agenda features dynamic presentations, expert panels, interactive workshops, a national farm business management resource showcase, and plenty of networking opportunities, all designed to help participants enhance business acumen and build the confidence to adapt and thrive. Participants choose their own learning path to make the most of their AgEx experience from navigating farm transition resistance to transitioning from farm manager to CEO, leading with confidence, managing farm risk, managing people, farming safely, integrating digital solutions, and supporting farmer mental health and farm financial health, and much more.

Additional highlights for this year’s AgEx include:

FCC’s Young Farmer Summit offering dedicated programming for young farmers

offering dedicated programming for young farmers Farm Tours to experience farm management excellence first-hand

to experience farm management excellence first-hand The Mix & Mingle Banquet including the Wilson Loree Award for farm management excellence and the Manitoba marketplace to taste and try local products

including the Wilson Loree Award for farm management excellence and the Manitoba marketplace to taste and try local products One-on-one Coach on Call sessions with seasoned farm business advisors.

with seasoned farm business advisors. The Farm Risk Challenge to put your risk management practices to the test and see who comes out on top





Farm Management Canada is extremely grateful to its partners and sponsors for helping ensure the 2025 Agricultural Excellence Conference offers an unforgettable experience.

For the full agenda and registration details, visit the Conference website: AgEx 2025

Dates: November 18–19, 2025

Location: Radisson Downtown Winnipeg, MB

Register: REGISTER NOW

About Farm Management Canada

Farm Management Canada is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the business-management capacity of Canadian farm enterprises. Through research, training and events like AgEx, Farm Management Canada supports producers in building resilient, forward-looking operations.

