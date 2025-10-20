ROSARIO, Argentina, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for the 25th International Farm Management Congress (IFMA25) taking place February 22–27, 2026. The Congress is being hosted by International Farm Management Association in partnership with Austral University and the Bolsa De Comercio De Rosario.

The Congress brings together farmers, researchers, educators, advisors, policymakers and other industry leaders from across the globe to discuss the latest advancements in farm management and exchange ideas to help shape a resilient, prosperous and sustainable future for agriculture.

Nestled along the Paraná River, Rosario is a vibrant agricultural and industrial hub, renowned for its deep-rooted agricultural sector and cutting-edge agribusiness innovations. As part of Argentina’s Pampas region and one of the most fertile and productive agricultural areas in the world, Rosario plays a pivotal role in global food production and is the ideal setting for IFMA25.

The Congress theme “Empowering the Future of Agriculture” will delve into innovative solutions for sustainable farming, the role of technology in advancing productivity and efficiency, and innovative farm management strategies, emerging trends, and opportunities.

The Congress program will feature today’s leading farm management experts from around the world. Over 100 speakers will take the stage through keynote presentations and concurrent sessions while 30 farms and agricultural businesses will be part of the field trip program.

Also included in the Congress is a Next Gens Program — an exclusive experience designed for emerging leaders and young professionals in farm management. Before the Congress, participants will collaborate with faculty from Austral University on an in-depth online farm business case study, applying management theory to a real-world challenge. Throughout the week, the group will participate in an on-farm visit, studying the operation firsthand to identify risks, opportunities, and management strategies and reporting their findings to the Congress participants.

Accompanying Persons are invited to participate in a special program of visits on the Monday and Wednesday in addition to participating in the Field Trips on the Tuesday and Thursday, and joining in the full social program.

Delegates can enhance their Congress experience by taking part in the Pre- and Post-Congress Tours. The Pre-Congress Tour will take place February 15 – 22, 2026 beginning in Buenos Aires and ending in Rosario. The Post-Congress Tour will take place February 28 – March 8, 2026 starting in Rosario and ending in Puerto Iguazú, Argentina.

Early bird pricing ends November 30, 2025.

For more information and to register, visit IFMA’s website at www.ifma.network or the IFMA Congress Portal.

About the International Farm Management Association (IFMA)

The IFMA is a global network dedicated to promoting the exchange of knowledge and best practices in farm management. Through its biennial Congress, IFMA fosters collaboration among agricultural professionals including farmers, researchers, educators, advisors and policymakers to advance the agricultural sector around the world.

