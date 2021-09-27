Pax8’s Jordan Saylor Recognized as One of CRN’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should for 2021

DENVER, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jordan Saylor, Director of Channel Programs, as one of the IT channel’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should for 2021. Every year, this list honors the people working tirelessly behind the scenes to support their partners and the broader channel ecosystem.



“Jordan’s leadership, strategic initiatives, and intentional approach are driving transformation,” said Jennifer Bodell, Senior Vice President of Global Channel at Pax8. “Through her close engagement with our partner community, Pax8 fosters deep connections and continues to provide impactful education and enablement resources to achieve success. We are proud of Jordan and thank CRN for recognizing her accomplishments.”

The CRN editorial team compiles the list each year to bring well-deserved attention to the best and brightest who may not be as visible or well-known as some channel executives but whose roles are just as important. The selections are based on feedback from leading solution providers and industry executives.

“There are truly talented folks who make game-changing, creative, and strategic decisions every day behind the scenes,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “With the 100 People You Don’t Know But Should, we are excited to shine a light on this exceptional group and honor them for their remarkably important work on behalf of their partners and their contributions to the IT channel at large.”

The 100 People You Don’t Know But Should will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be found online at www.crn.com/100people.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

