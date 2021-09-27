NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)

a) Name Geraint Jones and his wife, Karen Jones (PCA)

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR and his wife, Karen Jones, as PCA

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Admiral Group plc

b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Ordinary Shares











GB00B02J6398

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares held jointly by Geraint Jones and his wife, Karen Jones. 7,050 shares were sold on 24th September 2021 at an average price of £34.32 and 7,050 shares were sold on 27th September 2021 at an average price of £33.96.

c) Prices(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

GBP 34. 13824 14,100

d) Aggregated information



Aggregated value



Price







GBP 481,349





GBP 34. 13824

e) Date of the transaction The transaction took place on the 24th and 27th September 2021