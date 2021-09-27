Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameGeraint Jones and his wife, Karen Jones (PCA)
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer/PDMR and his wife, Karen Jones, as PCA
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares held jointly by Geraint Jones and his wife, Karen Jones. 7,050 shares were sold on 24th September 2021 at an average price of £34.32 and 7,050 shares were sold on 27th September 2021 at an average price of £33.96.
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP 34. 1382414,100
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price




GBP 481,349


GBP 34. 13824
e)Date of the transactionThe transaction took place on the 24th and 27th September 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

 