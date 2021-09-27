WISEKey Partners with ScaleSwap & Polygon for its WISe.ART platform IDO Launch

The project will benefit from a joint unprecedented, trusted ecosystem community building and scalable trusted NFT solutions

Geneva, Switzerland – September 27, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading cyber security, IoT, and AI platform company, today announced that it has joined forces with Scaleswap for the IDO launch of the WISe.Art TrusteCoin expected to start in November 2021. The next generation scalable IDO Launchpad of Scaleswap provides an improved experience for users thanks to its use of Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution. The project will benefit from unparalleled community building and a unique loyalty scoring system.

“After the successful launch of the WISe.Art platform, we are now set to take the next steps, starting with a purpose-built token launch planned for November 2021. For this, we collaborate with Scaleswap, the Layer 2 Launchpad, known for its fair principles and smart ScaleSCORE loyalty system, endorsed by Polygon. WISeKey has selected Polygon for the commercial launch of its Trusted NFTs solution. WISeKey’s high-value NFTs, designed to test the appetite of the art and collectible community requires someone like Polygon, whose ultra-low transaction fees and sustainable Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism are essential in meeting the demands of WISeKey's high-volume marketplace,” said Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s founder and CEO.

WISe.Art will be Scaleswap’s flagship IDO launch, will be setting the tone going forward, and will provide an anchor for future project launches on the platform. The selection is also an infrastructure decision that reflects a commitment to longevity, compatibility, ownership, and value at every level of the ecosystem.

Scaleswap is taking an interesting and exciting approach to IDO launchpads, one that is based on shared goals of making blockchain and cryptocurrencies as accessible as possible and doing so in a scalable way using Layer 2 solutions.

WISeKey is announcing a series of important partnerships ahead of its launch with leading Blockchain players as Polygon and CasperLabs. The WISe.Art platform and technology stack allows tokenization of digital and physical assets in form of NFTs with platform governance and utility managed by WISeKey’s own TrusteCoin utility token (TEC DAO Token). Latter allows to unlocking different functionalities and community driven decisions. Also, for instance participants can choose to stay anonymous, while ensuring the necessary KYC processes to avoid unwanted activity on the marketplaces powered by WISe.Key. The TrusteCoin plays a central role for the Wise.Art ecosystem and brings a variety of utility and is used to incentivize the community. WISeID is a trusted identity service that enables access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP and digital certificate login, and an innovative “hands-free” secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using the WISeID suite of mobile applications without even having to type any passwords.

The partnership with Scaleswap goes hand in hand with an exchange and public launch strategy for the launch of the TrusteCoin in the rather near future. Subsequently, WISe.ART is about to enter in a phase of pre-sale with seed-partners evolving to a public sale with growing numbers of early users and early adopters of the WISe.ART platform. We are happy to welcome early users and members of the TEC DAO the governance and utility token powering WISe.ART. WISe.ART’s utmost objective is to create a community success story and is happy to announce the opening the slots for 9.999 on-chain generated NFTs, with further details to be announced soon.

If you are interested in the WISe.ART project, in further information on the TrusteCoin or want to become an early member of the community, please contact us on TECDAO@Wise.art.

For WISe.ART Polygon has become the blockchain of choice for NFTs, NFT marketplaces, and blockchain games. Its ultra-low transaction fees and sustainable Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism makes Polygon a more practical option for activities such as minting and trading NFTs. Polygon Studios, the Gaming and NFT arm of Polygon already works with most today’s top blockchain-based Web 3.0 games and NFT projects, including Decentraland, Opensea, Sandbox, Somnium Space, Decentral Games, and has 6x more gaming and NFT Dapps than any other chains outside of Ethereum main chain at around 300+ gaming and NFT Dapps.

The combination of Polygon and WISeKey technologies are a perfect mix to ensure this type of high end NFT auction that consist of a limited Edition 1/3 18K Rose Gold Black Mamba watch, designed, and signed by Kobe Bryant, a sneaker signed by Kobe Bryant and a custom curated digital artwork designed by New York City based artist Moshé Douglas. The auction went live on September 20, 2021, through the WISe.Art digital marketplace, with a starting price of $ 1,008,240.

Carlos Moreno, Vice-president Corporate Alliances & Partnerships noted: “We are looking forward to welcome the crypto community of Scaleswap and would love to create a community driven success story together with you and our community and partners. With Scaleswap we do not only have a long-standing partner committed to the crypto world, but also an expert for token and exchange strategies. We are thrilled to venture our token launch phase of TEC DAO Token and are excited about sharing news on the crypto partnerships in our growing ecosystem in the near future.”

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

About Scaleswap

Scaleswap is a fully decentralized IDO launchpad harnessing the power of an advanced layer 2 scaling protocol. It aims to set the new standard for the IDO world offering features such as fair and guaranteed pool participation, multi-chain integration, next level security, and low gas fees.





About Polygon Studios

Polygon Studios is the Gaming and NFT arm of Polygon focused on growing the global Blockchain Gaming and NFT Industry and bridging the gap between Web 2 and Web 3 gaming through investment, marketing, and developer support. The Polygon Studios ecosystem comprises highly loved games and NFT Dapps like OpenSea, Upshot, Aavegotchi, Zed Run, Skyweaver by Horizon Games, Decentraland, Megacryptopolis, Neon District, Cometh, and Decentral Games.

About Polygon

Polygon is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting Secured Chains like Optimistic Rollups, zkRollups, Validium, etc, and Standalone Chains like Polygon POS, designed for flexibility and independence. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 500+ Dapps, ~567M+ txns, and ~6M+ daily txns.

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.