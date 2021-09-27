Melissa Increases Sales and Support for China Business

English Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Indonesian Japanese Korean Malay Thai

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced its increased sales and support for China business, extending the company’s reach and reflecting the importance of rapidly expanding Asia Pacific markets seeking data quality tools and services.



Melissa recognizes that smart address management is foundational to smooth business operations. The company’s tools are global in nature and optimized to drive improved business communications, more profitable customer relationships, and competitive advantage. Services are broadly applicable to any firm with a diverse customer base, and largely deployed in financial services, healthcare, and ecommerce.



“Excellence in customer data is grounded in the basics of correct, complete addresses – providing a strong foundation for critical activities that ideally occur in real-time, such as Know Your Customer initiatives, identity verification and anti-fraud measures, and seamless customer onboarding,” said, Edmund Ng, Regional Sales Director, Asia Pacific, Melissa. “With our current global footprint, we are a proven data resource for businesses based in Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. We value a high level of local support and technical expertise, and now can add even greater value to Asia Pacific markets.”



Melissa’s global offices offer convenient, in-country access to Melissa services and personnel. The company’s worldwide footprint also includes offices in North America, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Australia, and Singapore. Call +65-8-2997442 or email info.cn@melissa.com to connect directly with staff supporting Melissa’s Asia Pacific business. To connect with other members of Melissa’s global intelligence team, visit https://www.melissa.com/ or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit https://www.melissa.com/ or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).



