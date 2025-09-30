Melissa Survey Reveals 84% of Enterprises Struggle with Data Quality, Driving Urgency for Real-Time Verification

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s data-driven business landscape, inaccurate data causes more business risk than just IT problems. Melissa’s new research study, The State of Enterprise Data Quality 2025, finds 84% of organizations struggle with inaccurate or duplicate data, causing direct impact on operations, compliance, and customer experience. As a global leader in data quality and address management solutions, Melissa commissioned the survey targeting mid-market and enterprise organizations across the United States, Latin America, Singapore, and Australia. Results highlight the rising cost of inaccurate data and the growing need for real-time verification as a competitive advantage.

“Enterprises today face a widening gap between their data-driven ambitions and the reality of fragmented systems, duplicate records, and mounting compliance pressures,” said Phil Maitino, Melissa’s Chief Technology Officer. “This research reinforces what we hear from customers every day: data quality is no longer an IT afterthought; it’s a strategic business priority. Organizations that embrace real-time, automated verification are better positioned to reduce risk, accelerate onboarding, and unlock long-term growth.”

Additional challenges revealed included outdated contact information (32%), evolving data regulations (25%), and incomplete customer profiles (23%). Current verification practices skew toward email and phone checks (36%) and address verification (30%), leaving organizations exposed to fraud and compliance risks. As a result, fraud prevention (35%), customer onboarding (26%), and compliance readiness (21%) rank as the top areas that would benefit most from enhanced address and identity data verification. The biggest barriers to improving data quality were identified as budget pressures (27%), lack of internal resources (24%), and complex system environments (19%).

Survey respondents represent mid-market and enterprise organizations of 150 employees or more, spanning retail, healthcare, insurance and financial, communications, and nonprofit sectors. Job titles range from C-level executives (CEO, CFO, CIO, CTO, COO, CSO, CMO) to vice presidents, directors, administrators, developers, architects, and professionals in compliance, marketing, data management, IT, and analytics.

Click here to download Melissa's report, The State of Enterprise Data Quality 2025: Why Real-Time Verification Now Dictates Competitive Advantage.

