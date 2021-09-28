Prosafe SE and subsidiary company Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. – Outcome of Scheme Meetings

Reference is made to the earlier information provided about the ongoing financial process with the lenders, in particular the press releases dated 18 August 2021 and 28 September 2021 in relation to the Scheme Meetings to be held pursuant to Section 210(1) of the Singapore Companies Act, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving (with or without modifications) the Schemes proposed to be made between Prosafe SE, Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. ("PRPL") and their respective Scheme Creditors.



The Scheme Meetings were held on 28 September 2021 on the Microsoft Teams platform:

at 4:00pm Singapore time for Secured Creditors of Prosafe SE;

at 4:30pm Singapore time for Unsecured Creditors of Prosafe SE;

at 5:00pm Singapore time for Secured Creditors of PRPL; and

at 5:30pm Singapore time for Unsecured Creditors of PRPL.