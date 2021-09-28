Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in October 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi’s management will participate in four upcoming conferences in October 2021:



A.G.P.’s Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference is being held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Trent Woloveck, Chief Commercial Director, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion entitled, “California & the Evolving Competitive Environment Panel” at 1:30 p.m. ET. Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations & Treasury, is also scheduled to host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Please click here to register for the panel discussion.





Cantor Fitzgerald’s cannabis focused “Weednesday Series”, an investor fireside chat, is being held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder, is scheduled to participate in the event hosted by Pablo Zuanic, Managing Director, U.S. Consumer and Cannabis Equity Analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald.





MATTIO Communications presents “Supporting People with Disabilities”, a virtual learning webinar on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. ET. Andreas “Dre” Neumann, Chief Creative Director, is scheduled to participate in the webinar. Please click here to register for the webinar.





MJ Unpacked is being held October 21 – October 22, 2021, at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino Las Vegas located at 3950 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV. Andreas “Dre” Neumann, Chief Creative Director, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion, “Growing Your Customer Base: Success Strategies for Attracting & Retaining Loyal Patrons” on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. PT. For more information about MJ Unpacked, please click here.



For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during these events, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at Investors@jushico.com.





About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Perlman

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury

561-281-0247

Investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

MATTIO Communications

570-209-2947

Ellen@Mattio.com