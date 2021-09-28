Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in October 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi’s management will participate in four upcoming conferences in October 2021:
- A.G.P.’s Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference is being held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Trent Woloveck, Chief Commercial Director, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion entitled, “California & the Evolving Competitive Environment Panel” at 1:30 p.m. ET. Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations & Treasury, is also scheduled to host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Please click here to register for the panel discussion.
- Cantor Fitzgerald’s cannabis focused “Weednesday Series”, an investor fireside chat, is being held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder, is scheduled to participate in the event hosted by Pablo Zuanic, Managing Director, U.S. Consumer and Cannabis Equity Analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- MATTIO Communications presents “Supporting People with Disabilities”, a virtual learning webinar on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. ET. Andreas “Dre” Neumann, Chief Creative Director, is scheduled to participate in the webinar. Please click here to register for the webinar.
- MJ Unpacked is being held October 21 – October 22, 2021, at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino Las Vegas located at 3950 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV. Andreas “Dre” Neumann, Chief Creative Director, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion, “Growing Your Customer Base: Success Strategies for Attracting & Retaining Loyal Patrons” on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. PT. For more information about MJ Unpacked, please click here.
For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during these events, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at Investors@jushico.com.
About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
561-281-0247
Investors@jushico.com
Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
570-209-2947
Ellen@Mattio.com