XPO Logistics Appoints Christine Robinne as Head of Technology for Europe

GREENWICH, Conn. , Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics , a leading provider of freight transportation services, has announced the appointment of Christine Robinne to lead the company’s technology organization and digital strategy in Europe. She will report to Luis Gomez, president – Europe, and to Mario Harik, XPO’s chief information officer.

Luis Gomez said, “Christine is a seasoned technology executive who will ensure that our customers and operators get the full benefit of our innovation — particularly our digital freight management capabilities and productivity tools. Our technology initiatives are in excellent hands with Christine and her talented team.”

Robinne joins XPO from Heineken International, where she most recently led the digitalization of Heineken’s operations in Europe as director of transformation and technology. Earlier, she served as Heineken’s information technology director for Europe and chief information officer for France. She began her career with Quaker Oats (France) as a programmer and project manager. Robinne holds a master’s degree in computer science.

Mario Harik said, “Christine’s passion for innovation and her customer service orientation mesh perfectly with our strategic priorities. Her leadership will keep us at the forefront of commercial transport opportunities in Europe.”

XPO provides technology-enabled freight transportation solutions for customers across a range of supply chains in Europe, including food and beverage, e-commerce, industrial and consumer goods, as well as the Tour de France and other world-class events. In 2021, XPO was named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine for the fourth consecutive year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect™ automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company’s global network serves 50,000 shippers with 744 locations and approximately 40,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com and europe.xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

Media Contacts

Joe Checkler

+1-203-423-2098

joe.checkler@xpo.com