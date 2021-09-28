Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza Named #1 in Customer Service for 2022 by Newsweek

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, Papa Murphy's Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza has been named #1 on Newsweek's America's Best Customer Service 2022 list in the Pizza Chains category.



Newsweek identified the top three to five brands in the pizza category from an independent third-party survey of more than 25,000 U.S. customers. Both brick and mortar restaurants and online retail/services were included in the survey. This is the latest in Papa Murphy's wins—building upon the nation's leading take 'n' bake pizza chain’s three #1 rankings in the last four years.

“Likelihood of Recommendation” was factored most heavily in the survey ranking, followed by five additional evaluation criteria: Customer Focus; Quality of Communication; Professional Competence; Accessibility; Range of Services. Papa Murphy's, which did not pay or apply to be considered, scored at or near the top in every category.

"I'd like to send a genuine ‘thank you’ to each and every Franchise Owner and team member for their commitment to our guests—it does not go unnoticed!" says SVP of Guest Experience and Brand Marketing, Kim McBee. "Service is the most powerful part of the customer experience. We prioritize it, so it's deeply gratifying to hear that reflected in the opinions of so many folks."

Creating a seamless experience for customers, whether in-store or online, is a renewed focus for Papa Murphy's. Newly designed and remodeled stores reflect a lighter, more welcoming feel, "like an extension of your kitchen at home," says SVP of Development, Victoria Tullett. "As we look ahead, we are excited to continue evolving our online ordering, digital marketing, and of course, that store experience." Papa Murphy’s launched their first loyalty program, MySLICE Rewards, along with a new app in 2020. Their evolving digital presence focuses on making the ordering experience efficient, fun, and easy.

"With everything geared toward ease, we're expecting even happier customers in the months and years ahead!" says McBee.

Newsweek's America's Best Customer Service list is in its fourth year—Papa Murphy's prospects look strong for year five.

ABOUT PAPA MURPHY'S

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (“Papa Murphy’s”) is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take ‘n’ Bake pizza brand in the United States, with a mission to “Change The Way You Pizza.” Papa Murphy’s exists to enrich the everyday with unconventional moments of happiness not only because our take 'n' bake pizzas are made-to-order daily using only the freshest ingredients but by providing exceptional service at over 1,250 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S.—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. With the core values of Quality, Service, Integrity, Teamwork as our guide, Papa Murphy’s offers guests a convenient, unparalleled experience for creating the best at-home meal experience. Along with fresh pizzas, Papa Murphy’s offers hand-crafted salads, sides, and desserts to complete your meal and please your palate. Order online at papamurphys.com or from our official Papa Murphy’s app everywhere, and find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets. For Franchise Opportunities, please call +1(866)-955-6736 or email franchise@papamurphys.com.

Media Contact:

Alexis Diltz

communications@papamurphys.com

360-449-4001