LIZHI’s Audio Engineering Technology Research Center Accredited by Guangdong Science and Technology Department in China

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, announced that its Audio Engineering Technology Research Center of Guangdong Province in China has been recognized by the Guangdong Science and Technology Department on its 2021 list of Engineering Technology Research Centers of Guangdong Province. The certificate recognizing the research center’s accreditation was officially unveiled today.



The Engineering Technology Research Centers of Guangdong Province are important platforms for industry research and development, established to accelerate the development of enterprises while looking to market trends for guidance and deeply integrating industry experience with cutting-edge academic research. The focus is on building innovative technology platforms that advance core technologies and cultivate industry leaders in order to meet the development demands of different industries.

The recognition as one of the 2021 Engineering Technology Research Centers of Guangdong Province reaffirms the superiority of LIZHI’s in-house technology and innovation capabilities. Since its establishment, LIZHI’s Audio Engineering Technology Research Center has been focused on optimizing audio-centric technology. Its in-house audio technology solution, DOREME, for example, strengthens interactive audio and real-time communication (RTC) capabilities. DOREME has been deployed in various in-car systems and Internet of Vehicles networks to improve the user’s audio experience with multiple devices.

“We are very pleased with the recognition and accreditation of LIZHI’s Audio Engineering Technology Research Center as one of the 2021 Engineering Technology Research Centers of Guangdong Province,” said Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI. “This is a strong affirmation of our long-term contribution to core audio technology.

“Moving forward, we are committed to continuously advancing technological innovation, improving technical capabilities, and researching comprehensive audio technology solutions to provide strong pillars of support for the sustainable development of LIZHI’s business. We hope that it can also contribute to the overall development of the audio industry.”

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has built an audio ecosystem with a global presence consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The Company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. LIZHI's audio-based social networking product offering, including TIYA App, caters to users' evolving interest in social interactions in real time online and enables users to connect with friends having similar interests, entertain, chat online, and share their daily lives through voices. LIZHI also offers a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, that provides users with curated content drawn from its extensive content library built over the years, as well as new podcasts provided by selected content creators. Since the launch of LIZHI App in 2013, the Company's flagship platform, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform where users are encouraged to create, share, discover and enjoy audio, and experience immersive and diversified entertainment features through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio ecosystem – a place where everyone can be connected through voices and across cultures. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

