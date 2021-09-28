HYCU® and Teraflow Cloud Partner to Offer Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for Public Cloud Customers Worldwide

Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data backup and recovery as a service, and Teraflow, a global IT specialist in Cloud Migration and Machine Learning (ML), today announced Teraflow has joined the HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program . As a data engineering business, Teraflow understands the complexities of transforming data and helps guide customers through their data journey. A global company, Teraflow works across multiple industries, and clients include the world’s leading Banks, Telcos, Airlines, Financial Services and Logistics companies. Joint Teraflow and HYCU customers now have additional layers of data protection available with HYCU’s award-winning backup and recovery as a service software solutions.

“Our customers need the right services and solutions to make their digital transformation journeys from on-premises to public clouds both efficient and cost-effective,” said Grant Oliff, Chief Customer Officer, Teraflow. “To support this journey, at Teraflow, we align with the right partners to support our customers. The team at HYCU is a proven partner that has helped our joint customers deploy, manage, protect and recover mission critical workloads running on public cloud as part of their digital transformation initiatives. That was the case with Comair Limited, which runs South Africa’s first low-cost airline and we anticipate future success as we continue to work with joint customers.”

Based out of London, with local offices in Johannesburg, South Africa, Teraflow helps companies solve their biggest data challenges and makes data work with powerful algorithms. The company works at the cutting edge of data engineering, solving a multitude of critical business problems for their customers. With HYCU as a partner, joint customers adopting public cloud now have a cost-effective and easy way to store on-premises backups and an efficient DR platform.

One of the first customers to leverage Teraflow and HYCU services is Comair Limited. Comair CIO Avsharn Bachoo noted, “Partners are critical for any company looking to solve the challenges they may face on their digital transformation journeys. At Comair, we were fortunate to put the customer at the center of our journey and with help from Teraflow we were able to transform our IT infrastructure, leapfrogging from legacy systems to state-of-the-art technology creating economies of scale that were not possible before. We did this at the height of the pandemic and it has been a gamechanger for us with lasting, long-term business benefits that will help us adapt and respond to customer demands in record time.”

The HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program is designed to allow service providers like Teraflow to cost-effectively and efficiently scale as needed with their customers’ needs.

“We have been blessed to work with leading edge partners like Teraflow and their customers to deliver significant public cloud transformations,” said Rajh Das, VP EMEA at HYCU. “We continue to see increased interest in HYCU’s multi-cloud backup and recovery service solutions among our service provider partners as they look for easy to use and deploy cloud-native services to address their customers’ IT challenges. There is nothing more thrilling to see than the type of joint success we are able to create for customers like Comair. What Avsharn and his team have been able to accomplish in such a short time during a global pandemic is exemplary. And, we look forward to continuing to partner with Teraflow to help our joint customers achieve equally impressive success.”

To learn more about the HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program, visit https://www.hycu.com/service-providers/ or contact info@hycu.com.

###

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery to more than 2,700 companies worldwide. HYCU’s award-winning, purpose-built solutions eliminate the complexity, risk and high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity in a hyper-connected, multi-cloud world. Customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data backup and recovery, no matter where their data resides. Based in Boston, Mass., is backed by Bain Capital Ventures and Acrew Capital and employs 250 people across the globe. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About Teraflow

Teraflow is a data engineering and artificial intelligence firm based in London with offices in Johannesburg, South Africa. With a deep customer focus together with world class innovation, Teraflow helps clients to boost old legacy static data and drive meaningful transformation to solve the biggest business challenges using Machine Learning. Areas of expertise include Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Learn more at https://www.teraflow.ai.