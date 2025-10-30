HYCU® Recognized as CRN 2025 Products of the Year Finalist

Boston, Massachusetts, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection of on-prem, cloud, and SaaS and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized its HYCU Data Resiliency Cloud (HYCU R-Cloud™) as a finalist in the 2025 Products of the Year Awards in the Storage: Data Protection, Management and Resiliency category.

The CRN Products of the Year Awards honor top-performing, channel-focused products that were either newly introduced or substantially enhanced within the past year. These standout solutions demonstrate exceptional innovation and agility in meeting the evolving demands of IT channel partners and their clients.

The 2025 finalists were chosen by the CRN editorial team in 32 different technology categories. The winners will be selected through a survey of solution providers who will rate the finalists across three criteria (technology, revenue and profit, and customer need) based on their real-world experience with the products.

HYCU Data Resiliency Cloud (R-Cloud) is a pioneering cloud-native platform redefining data protection for modern enterprises. Designed to address the growing complexity of hybrid cloud and SaaS environments, R-Cloud provides automated, policy-driven backup, granular recovery, and complete visibility across more than 90 cloud and SaaS services. With built-in cyber resilience and support for customer-owned storage, HYCU R-Cloud empowers IT leaders to protect, recover, and control data on their terms, without complexity or vendor lock-in. As the only solution offering unified protection across SaaS, cloud, and on-prem workloads from a single platform, HYCU R-Cloud is helping to set a new standard for simplicity, security, and control in enterprise data resiliency.

"The finalists for the 2025 CRN Products of the Year Awards have demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing cutting-edge technologies that deliver meaningful value to solution providers and their customers," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "We’re proud to highlight these exceptional offerings and eagerly anticipate the selection of this year’s winners by the solution provider community."

“It’s an honor to see HYCU R-Cloud recognized by CRN as a finalist for Product of the Year. This acknowledgment reinforces what our partners and joint customers already know: today’s IT teams need a simple, scalable way to protect data everywhere it lives, from SaaS to cloud to on-prem,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “R-Cloud was built to solve that challenge without compromise. We’re proud to stand alongside the industry’s most innovative solutions, and we remain committed to delivering resilient data protection that empowers our partners and customers to innovate and move faster, with total confidence.”

Finalists were announced online at CRN.com/PotY on October 29, 2025. Full coverage of the Products of the Year Awards Winners will appear online starting December 1, 2025.

For more information on HYCU R-Cloud, visit www.hycu.com, follow us on X (formerly Twitter), connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, and YouTube.

###

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the#1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn and X

© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Attachment