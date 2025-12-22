HYCU® Partners with VSTECS as Regional Distributor to Accelerate Modern Data Protection Across Asia-Pacific

Boston, Mass., and Singapore, Dec. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, today announced a new distribution partnership with VSTECS, one of Asia-Pacific’s premier ICT distributors. Under the agreement, VSTECS becomes HYCU’s regional distributor across key Southeast Asian markets, expanding access to the award-winning HYCU R-Cloud™ Platform through a network of more than 50,000 channel partners.

VSTECS will play a pivotal role in bringing HYCU’s unified, zero-infrastructure approach to data protection to a broader set of enterprise customers across Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia. With deep expertise across IT services, enterprise systems, and infrastructure distribution, VSTECS will enable resellers and solution providers in the region to deliver resilient, policy-driven backup and recovery across hybrid, cloud-native, and SaaS workloads.

“VSTECS is one of the most respected and far-reaching distributors in Asia-Pacific, and we’re excited to welcome them as our newest regional partner,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO of HYCU, Inc. “As organizations across Asia continue to adopt cloud and SaaS services at record pace, the need for simple, secure, and scalable data protection has never been more urgent. Together with VSTECS, we can ensure more customers are protected, resilient, and in control of their data, wherever that data lives.”

With the addition of HYCU to its portfolio, VSTECS further strengthens its position as a digital transformation enabler, helping enterprise customers meet growing requirements for ransomware protection, compliance, and business continuity with a solution that works out of the box, with no infrastructure to manage.

William Ong, Group CEO ASEAN at VSTECS, added, “We are proud to be appointed as HYCU’s regional distributor. HYCU’s innovative approach to SaaS and multi-cloud data protection is a perfect fit for the needs of our partners and customers. As enterprises modernize and move faster, protecting data across every platform is essential. HYCU helps them do that, simply and effectively.”

The new distribution agreement extends the availability of HYCU R-Cloud across Southeast Asia, bringing customers the industry’s only data protection platform purpose-built for hybrid, cloud, and SaaS environments. With integrated ransomware recovery through HYCU R-Shield™, support for over 90 as-a-service workloads, and no infrastructure required to deploy, HYCU helps IT teams protect and recover anything, VMs, databases, SaaS apps, AI workloads, and more, with speed and confidence.

For more information on VSTECS, please visit: www.vstecs.com. For more information on HYCU, visit www.hycu.com, follow us on X (formerly Twitter), connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, and YouTube.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the #1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.