HYCU® Sets New G2 Milestone with 62 Badges and Recognition Across 136 Reports in Winter 2026

Boston, Massachusetts, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., the fastest-growing data protection as a service company, today announced its most expansive recognition to date in G2’s Winter 2026 Grid® Reports. HYCU was featured in 136 reports and awarded 62 badges, an all-time high for the company and a testament to its momentum in delivering modern, secure, and scalable backup for hybrid and cloud-native workloads.

Across six key categories, including Disaster Recovery, SaaS Backup, Server Backup, and Database Backup, HYCU continues to outperform legacy vendors and point solutions, backed by verified customer reviews on G2.

“We’re grateful to the customers and partners who continue to trust HYCU to protect what matters most,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO of HYCU. “These results validate our platform-first approach to data protection. We’re not just building another backup tool, we’re solving real problems for IT teams dealing with complexity, risk, and a rapidly growing SaaS and cloud footprint.”

Winter 2026 Highlights:

62 badges earned – up from 53 in Fall 2025

– up from 53 in Fall 2025 Recognized in 136 reports – up from 123 in Fall 2025

– up from 123 in Fall 2025 Named a Leader in multiple Grid Reports for Disaster Recovery, SaaS Backup, and Server Backup

New and notable rankings include:

#1 of 8 | Enterprise Implementation Index for Database Backup

| #2 of 14 | Mid-Market Implementation Index for Disaster Recovery

| #8 of 33 | Momentum Grid® Report for Disaster Recovery

| #14 of 30 | Small-Business Grid® Report for SaaS Backup

| #23 of 76 | Momentum Grid® Report for Server Backup

| #24 of 43 | Momentum Grid® Report for SaaS Backup

G2 Grid Reports are based on customer satisfaction and market presence, pulling directly from real-user ratings and feedback.

This recognition builds on HYCU’s continued momentum in 2025, including the expansion of the R-Cloud platform and the addition of new integrations for iManage, Box, Atlassian, and more. HYCU remains the only platform designed to unify data protection for on-premises, cloud, and SaaS workloads, with built-in ransomware resilience and customer-owned storage flexibility.

Learn more about what real users have to say, or leave your own review of HYCU R-Cloud on G2’s HYCU review page. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.

For more information on HYCU, visit www.hycu.com, follow us on X (formerly Twitter), connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, and YouTube.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the#1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.