Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, Increasing Productivity Output

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., has upgraded its Central Florida and Georgia facilities with advanced robotic, automated equipment which allows the Company to increase productivity output. The new equipment is one of the many improvements done prior to the ﻿slated upgrades for 2022’s Homerville, Georgia, facility announced earlier this month.﻿



Central Florida’s Apopka facility upgraded its current stretch wrapper with a new semi-automatic stretch wrapper. This upgrade greatly improves packaging, product protection for shipping, and increases overall efficiency.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.’s Central Florida Plant Manager, Tim Yoder, comments, “We are always looking for ways to improve the shipment of our high-quality product and Lantech's semi-automatic wrapper is just what we needed! This will allow us to wrap more loads an hour.”

The Company also upgraded its Homerville, Georgia, location, with the purchase of a robotic, automated palletizer with pallet dispenser, slip sheet dispenser, and automatic stretch wrapper with top sheet dispenser. This will increase productivity output.

Brian Meier, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.'s Sawmill general manager, states, “Hamer proprietary Easy Pic TM operator HMI software simplifies operation for the robotic palletizer and makes operator training quick and easy. With Easy Pic TM, the operator uses a simple touch screen to adjust current pallet patterns and create new patterns. No more working with complex robot control pendants and hours of training for every operator.”

Tony Raynor, SGTM’s CEO & director, concludes, “Investing in advanced equipment will not only increase efficiencies and production, but will also lead us to overall sustainability through higher yields, utilizing less resources.”

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (the Company) is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, selling direct to mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience, food and drug stores, in addition to wholesalers and distributors. The company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services at the residential, commercial, and municipal level while offering green waste solutions to large and small-scale waste disposal and recycling companies located throughout the southeastern United States. Its subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country. To learn more, please visit https://mulchmfg.com

The Company plans to expand operations via organic growth and strategic acquisition, leveraging combined synergies and economies of scale.

