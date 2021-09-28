Smartronix and Orbital Insight announce partnership to drive Space and C5ISR innovation on AWS

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartronix, LLC , a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ recognized next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions provider, and Orbital Insight, a technology innovator providing multi-source geospatial data for global-scale insights, are partnering to accelerate mission outcomes through innovations in Space and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud technologies.



Orbital Insight analyzes satellite, drone, balloon, and other unmanned aerial vehicle images, including cell phone, ship and vehicle geolocation data, to gain strategic insights from multiple sensor data. The Orbital Insight GO platform automates the most difficult steps of deriving insights allowing its customers to answer challenging geospatial questions. Through this partnership, Orbital Insight will participate in Smartronix’ Accreditation Accelerator Program, which is designed to help ISVs and solution providers achieve accreditation in a fraction of the time it might otherwise take them. This solution is built on AWS and will help Orbital Insight achieve DoD Impact Level 4/5 security controls required for data to be accessible and utilized by mission customers across Smartronix’ C5ISR client base.

Kevin O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer at Orbital Insight, commented, “Through our partnership, Orbital Insight will have the ability to reach C5ISR customers on an accelerated timeline, and focus our time and energy on delivering stronger insights through additional data sources faster, while meeting security and compliance requirements in the cloud, which is Smartronix’ core strength.”

“We are excited to accelerate Orbital Insight’s delivery to mission customers,” said John Sankovich, President of Cloud Solutions at Smartronix. “Smartronix has been an AWS Premier Consulting Partner focused on delivering security and compliance at scale in the cloud for over a decade. We look forward to providing our capabilities to Orbital Insight, who can then be an innovation driver across Smartronix’ C5ISR customers and the entire Space ecosystem.”

Both Orbital Insight and Smartronix recognize the importance of leveraging AWS in this work. “At AWS, we enable our partners, customers, and entire industries to reinvent themselves to remain at the cutting edge of progress,” said Sandy Carter, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs, AWS. “We are excited to see our partners’ leverage cloud technology used in Space to deliver insights to the C5ISR community with greater speed.”

About Smartronix, LLC

Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company, designs, builds, manages, and secures the world's mission-critical cloud solutions. We are the leading provider of next-generation multi-cloud platforms to highly regulated and security-first organizations. Smartronix provides world-class expertise in application migration, digital modernization, solution automation; and has created an industry-leading FedRAMP-accredited CAMS and Managed Security Services solution. For more information, visit https://www.smartronix.com/cloud.

About Orbital Insight

Orbital Insight is the geospatial software and analytics company that helps organizations understand what's happening on and to the Earth. Customers including the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, RBC Capital Markets, The World Bank and Unilever, use Orbital Insight's self-service analytics platform to improve national security, make smarter business decisions, and build sustainable supply chains. For more information, visit orbitalinsight.com.

