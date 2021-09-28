efficientC Receives HFMA Peer Review Designation

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) recently reviewed efficientC, a claims management and denial prevention technology platform. The review was done using HFMA’s Peer Review process. After undergoing the rigorous review, efficientC has been awarded the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation.



The efficientC platform provides healthcare organizations of all sizes a claims management tool built to prevent denials. Claims that deny on first submission have a 60% chance that they will deny on re-submission, slowing down cash flow, increasing both accounts receivable and the chances of uncollectable write-offs. efficientC uses actionable business intelligence to learn from past denials and implement preventative measures that help efficientC customers get 95% of their claims paid in 20 days or less.

“We are extremely excited and proud to attain the Peer Review designation by HFMA,” said Lori Zindl, President of efficientC. “What makes it most rewarding is that it’s based largely on feedback and results from our customers. Achieving this designation from HFMA adds even more weight to the efficientC brand as a best-of-breed claims management solution. Thanks to our customers and HFMA for recognizing efficientC.”



HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We’re pleased to have efficientC achieve their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value."

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 75,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About efficientC



efficientC is a comprehensive denial prevention and claims management technology platform. Built by revenue cycle experts for revenue cycle users, efficientC combines easy to use denial analytics, an industry best claim scrubber, and clearinghouse technology to deliver the most complete denial prevention tool available. efficientC’s Insights (denial analytics), is a predictive analytics solution that leverages machine learning and actionable intelligence to keep denials at bay. The efficientC platform reduces write-offs and improves cash flow helping our customers get 95% of their claims paid in 20 days or less.

