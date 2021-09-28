Beer Institute Names Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as 2021 Beer Champion

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute announced United States Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as one of its “2021 Beer Champions” for his instrumental leadership in supporting federal policies that aid the success of U.S. brewers and beer importers. The Beer Institute recognized Schumer for his leadership in the Senate. Last year he helped ensure long-term tax relief for all U.S. brewers and beer importers through permanency of the tax provisions in the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, which he cosponsored.

“More than two million Americans owe their livelihood to a vibrant American beer industry, and that would not be possible without the leadership of our Beer Champions in Congress like Majority Leader Schumer, who is a great advocate for beer and the hospitality industry,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “From farmers to truck drivers and brewers to bartenders – the production, distribution and sale of beer create good-paying jobs in every corner of our nation—employing our neighbors, friends and family. While the beer industry has undergone significant hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to our friends in Congress who have ensured our industry can continue producing and serving America’s favorite alcohol beverage. We are thankful for Majority Leader Schumer’s support and look forward to working with him for years to come.”

“Beer producers throughout New York not only brew great products, they also pour hundreds of jobs into their local communities,” said Leader Schumer. “During the height of the pandemic, many New York brewers rolled up their sleeves, switched up their production and distilled hand sanitizer to get New York back on its feet. As a staple throughout our NY communities, I was proud to lower tax rates and remove cumbersome regulatory hurdles for our local brewers and am honored to be a 2021 Beer Champion.”

Majority Leader Schumer cosponsored the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act to provide permanent excise tax relief to America’s brewers and beer importers. Congress included this legislation in 2020 year-end funding, ensuring brewers have the resources to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, reinvest in their businesses, hire new employees and continue to innovate and create America’s favorite beers.

In New York, the beer industry supports more than 108,000 jobs and provides more than $21.2 billion annually in economic output.

The beer industry supports millions of well-paying American jobs in a wide range of industries, including farming, manufacturing, construction, retail and the service industry. You can learn more about the beer industry’s impact in each state at beerservesamerica.com.

Other 2021 Beer Champions include:

Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO)

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

Senator Kevin Cramer (R- ND)

Senator Rob Portman (R-OH)

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR)

Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX)

Representative Andy Harris (R-MD)

Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA)

Representative Ron Kind (D-WI)

Representative Darin LaHood (R-IL)

Representative Richard Neal (D-MA)

