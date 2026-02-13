Beer Institute Releases December 2025 Taxable Removals Estimate Report

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with our policy of publishing an unofficial estimate of taxable removals each month, we would like to inform you of our December 2025 estimate of 10,800,000 barrels, for a decrease of 5.8% compared to December 2024 removals of 11,467,838.

Taxable Removals Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2024 2025 Percent Change Volume Change January 11,571,405 10,595,677 -8.4% -975,728 February 12,125,150 10,157,478 -16.2% -1,967,672 March 12,488,266 12,386,603 -0.8% -101,663 April 12,482,666 12,076,013 -3.3% -406,653 May 13,554,865 12,924,237 -4.7% -630,628 June 14,375,842 14,157,179 -1.5% -218,663 July 12,738,023 12,316,232 -3.3% -421,791 August 13,035,157 11,265,822 -13.6% -1,769,335 September 12,102,560 11,887,799 -1.8% -214,761 October 11,442,533 10,512,773 -8.1% -929,760 November 10,379,155 10,000,000 -3.7% -379,155 December 11,467,838 10,800,000 -5.8% -667,838 YTD 147,763,460 139,079,813 -5.9% -8,683,647

The January 2026 taxable removals estimate is scheduled to be released mid-March.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports nearly 2.42 million jobs and provides more than $471 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.