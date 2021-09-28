Ride Sharing Market Size to Worth Around US$ 344.4 Bn by 2030

Tokyo, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa, Sept 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – According to Precedence Research, the global ride sharing market size was valued at USD 73.5 billion in 2020. Stringent emission regulations imposed by governments of various countries across the globe in order to control the alarming rate of rise in global pollution likely to propel the adoption of shared mobility and thus the trend for ride sharing in the coming years. Furthermore, overcrowded public transportations cause high level of discomfort that in turn triggers the demand for more comfortable intercity ride models. Hence, increasing rush in the public transportation favors the growth of ride sharing.



Increase in the number of private car ownerships coupled with rise in traffic congestion are some of the other important factors that drive the market growth for ride sharing during the near future. Populated countries and cities have insufficient network of roads that leads to increase the traffic congestion. As per the Federal Highway Administration, increased traffic congestion takes more than 37% of total travelling time for the daily commuters in the United States. Furthermore, rising purchasing power of consumer in the developing countries also ignites the rising sale of passenger vehicles that in turn likely to trigger the traffic congestion and hence prospers the growth of ride sharing in the regions.

Scope of the Ride Sharing Market Report

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 344.4 Billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 16.7% Base Year 2020 Forecast Data 2021 to 2030 Segments Covered Service Type, Vehicle Type, Membership Type

However, technology development in the construction and infrastructure field has overcome the concern for traffic congestion and thus challenges the market growth for ride sharing. Nonetheless, advancement in the vehicle technology and road infrastructure compel users to invest in the new car models and upcoming vehicles that propels the growth in sale of passenger cars and thus prospers the market growth for ride sharing in the coming years.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 in the early 2020 has disrupted the operation of various industries including automotive. Ride sharing is the main trend that gets most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown situation and social distancing norms were the major factors that hampered the market growth for ride sharing. Even currently, the market is still struggling hard with the consumer’s perspective to adopt individual vehicles rather than shared vehicles owing to increased health concern and awareness from the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Report Highlights

Based on service type , the market is segmented into e-hailing, car rental, car sharing, and station-based mobility. In 2020, the e-hailing segment hit the largest revenue share in the global market due to comfort for passenger, increasing traffic blockages, ease of booking and rising government activities. E-hailing is generally use for a small distance, and rides for about 10 to 15 km on average.

the market is segmented into e-hailing, car rental, car sharing, and station-based mobility. In 2020, the e-hailing segment hit the largest revenue share in the global market due to comfort for passenger, increasing traffic blockages, ease of booking and rising government activities. E-hailing is generally use for a small distance, and rides for about 10 to 15 km on average. Based on membership type, the corporate ride sharing services are emerging rapidly in the existing market and providing alluring opportunities to the industry participants. Rapid growth in industrialization in the emerging nations has also created a challenge for the commutation service for the employees. Hence, multinational companies are more tilted towards ride sharing services in order to favor the green mobility solution for their employees as well as also to promote the healthier mode of transportation among the common public. These multinational companies tie up with some ride sharing service to avail the facility of ride sharing for daily of their employees. In 2019, MoveInSync, an office commute platform introduced GetToWork, a subscription-based service for business to consumer ride sharing app for daily office commute.

the corporate ride sharing services are emerging rapidly in the existing market and providing alluring opportunities to the industry participants. Rapid growth in industrialization in the emerging nations has also created a challenge for the commutation service for the employees. Hence, multinational companies are more tilted towards ride sharing services in order to favor the green mobility solution for their employees as well as also to promote the healthier mode of transportation among the common public. These multinational companies tie up with some ride sharing service to avail the facility of ride sharing for daily of their employees. In 2019, MoveInSync, an office commute platform introduced GetToWork, a subscription-based service for business to consumer ride sharing app for daily office commute. By geography, North America is the front-runner in the global ride sharing market in terms of revenue share due to large concentration of market vendors in the United States. In addition, North America is the largest technology investor as well as innovator across the globe that favors the mart growth of ride sharing within the region. Further, the region is an industrial hub that proliferates the adoption of corporate model of ride sharing in the region.





Key Players Analysis

The global ride sharing market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of large number of market players and thus the rate of competition among the market vendors is also very high particularly among the major industry participants. The market is also highly vulnerable for the new market entrants and thus triggers the rate of competition within the global market. In addition, these market players are significantly concentrated towards the new service launch that favors the prominent growth of the market.

Some of the prominent players covered under the global ride sharing market report include DIDI Chuxing, UBER Technologies Inc., GETT, GRAB, LYFT Inc., ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., INTEL, BLABLACAR, TOMTOM International BV, Denso Corporation, APTIV, WAYMO, General Motors, Ford Motor Company, IBM International, CABIFY, CAR2GO, DAIMLER, and EASY Taxiamong others.

The global ride sharing market research report classifies the market as follows:

By Service Type

E-hailing

Car Rental

Car Sharing

Station-based Mobility

By Membership Type

Fixed Ridesharing

Corporate Ridesharing

Dynamic Ridesharing





By Vehicle Type

Electric Vehicle Mobility

CNG/LPG Vehicle

ICE Vehicle Mobility

Micro-mobility

By Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





