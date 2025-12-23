Millet Starch Market Size to Exceed USD 9.95 Billion by 2035 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global millet starch market size stood at USD 5.45 billion in 2025 and is predicted to grow from USD 5.79 billion in 2026 to reach around USD 9.95 billion by 2035, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research. Countries in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific are witnessing a surge in millet-based product offerings, which is supporting both domestic demand and export opportunities.

The surge in millet starch adoption is closely tied to the increasing preference for clean-label products, as more consumers prioritize transparency in their food choices. This is coupled with a growing interest in gluten-free, plant-based, and vegan options, as these ingredients are seen as healthier alternatives to traditional starches. With increasing concerns about food allergies, intolerances, and dietary restrictions, millet starch has emerged as an ideal solution for vegans, flexitarians, and those with gluten sensitivities, further boosting its demand among food manufacturers seeking to cater to this diverse, health-conscious consumer base.

Key Highlights of Millet Starch Market

By region, Europe led the millet starch market with highest share of 25% in 2025, while the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By source, the pearl millet led the millet starch market in 2025, whereas the finger millet is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By application, the food and beverages segment led the millet starch market in 2025, whereas the industrial segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By functionality, the thickening agent led the millet starch market in 2025, whereas the film-forming agent segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

By form, the native millet starch segment led the millet starch market in 2025, whereas the modified millet starch segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.



Higher Demand for Healthier Alternatives is helpful for the Growth of the Millet Starch Industry

The millet starch market is observed to grow due to higher demand for clean-label, plant-based, and vegan options. The market focuses on the extraction, processing, and commercialization of millet starch, further fueling the growth of the market. The whole procedure involves the use of different types of millets such as pearl millet, finger millet, and foxtail millet. Millets are highly nutritious and have multiple health benefits. They are easily digestible and keep one satiated for a longer time. Hence, it is an ideal option for weight loss to avoid the consumption of junk and unhealthy snack options.

Impact of AI in the Millet Starch Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is influencing the millet starch market by improving raw material selection, refining extraction efficiency, and strengthening quality consistency for food and industrial applications. At the sourcing stage, AI tools analyze agronomic data such as soil condition, rainfall, temperature, and varietal traits to help producers identify millet crops with higher starch yield and more uniform granule structure. These insights support better harvest timing and reduce variability caused by differences in growing conditions across regions.

During starch extraction, AI-driven process control systems monitor soaking time, grinding intensity, slurry viscosity, and separation efficiency. Machine learning models adjust processing parameters in real time to maximize starch recovery while minimizing fiber and protein carryover. This is particularly important for millet starch, where granule integrity and purity directly affect functionality in applications such as gluten-free bakery, noodles, thickeners, and confectionery.

Recent Developments in Millet Starch Market

In September 2025, The Millets National Media Portal launched Millet Mothers at Minerva Halls, allowing homemakers to provide nutritious millet lunch boxes to corporate employees.



New Trends in the Millet Starch Market

Rising demand for gluten-free and clean-label ingredients by health-conscious consumers and people with gluten intolerance is supporting the growth of the millet starch market.

by health-conscious consumers and people with gluten intolerance is supporting the growth of the millet starch market. Increasing use of millet starch as a functional ingredient in bakery, snacks, and processed food , due to its binding, thickening, and texturizing properties, is contributing to market expansion.

, due to its binding, thickening, and texturizing properties, is contributing to market expansion. Growing preference for plant-based, minimally processed, and sustainable raw materials by food manufacturers is further fueling adoption of millet starch across food and beverage applications.



Product Survey of the Millet Starch Market

Product Category Description or Function Source Millet Type or Variant Key Applications or End Use Segments Representative Processors or Supplier Types Native Millet Starch Unmodified starch extracted from millet grains with natural gelatinization properties. Pearl millet starch, finger millet starch, foxtail millet starch Bakery, soups, sauces, traditional foods Regional starch processors, grain millers Modified Millet Starch Chemically or physically modified starch for enhanced stability and viscosity control. Cross-linked millet starch, acetylated millet starch Processed foods, sauces, ready meals Specialty starch manufacturers Pregelatinized Millet Starch Heat treated starch that disperses and thickens in cold water. Instant millet starch powders Instant foods, dry mixes, baby foods Functional ingredient suppliers Organic Millet Starch Millet starch produced from certified organic millet grains. Organic pearl millet starch Organic foods, clean label formulations Organic ingredient processors Millet Starch for Gluten-Free Applications Naturally gluten free starch suitable for celiac and gluten sensitive diets. Finger millet and foxtail millet starch Gluten free bakery, snacks, pasta Gluten free ingredient suppliers Millet Starch for Infant and Baby Foods Easily digestible starch used as an energy and texture component. Low amylose millet starch Infant cereals, toddler foods Infant nutrition ingredient suppliers Millet Starch for Bakery Applications Provides crumb softness, moisture retention, and structure. Pearl millet starch blends Bread, cakes, cookies, flatbreads Bakery ingredient suppliers Millet Starch for Noodles and Pasta Used for binding, elasticity, and mouthfeel improvement. Foxtail millet starch Gluten free noodles, traditional pasta Asian and specialty food processors Millet Starch for Snack and Extrusion Applications Supports expansion and crispness in extruded snacks. Pregelatinized or modified millet starch Puff snacks, pellets, breakfast cereals Snack ingredient manufacturers Millet Starch for Thickening and Gelling Functions as a natural thickener and stabilizer. Native and lightly modified starch Gravies, soups, sauces Foodservice and industrial kitchens Resistant Millet Starch Starch fraction with reduced digestibility offering dietary fiber benefits. High amylose millet starch Functional foods, low glycemic products Functional starch developers Millet Starch for Dairy and Dairy Alternatives Improves viscosity and stability in liquid and semi solid systems. Fine particle millet starch Yogurt alternatives, plant based beverages Plant based formulation suppliers Millet Starch for Nutraceuticals Used as a carrier, binder, or excipient. Food grade millet starch Tablets, capsules, powders Nutraceutical excipient suppliers Millet Starch for Pharmaceutical Use Acts as a binder and disintegrant in solid dosage forms. Pharmacopeia compliant millet starch Tablets and capsules Pharmaceutical excipient manufacturers Millet Starch for Paper and Textile Applications Industrial use as a sizing and binding agent. Technical grade millet starch Paper coating, textile sizing Industrial starch processors Blended Millet Starch Systems Millet starch combined with other starches for performance tuning. Millet-corn or millet-tapioca blends Processed foods, cost optimization Bulk starch suppliers Clean Label Millet Starch Minimally processed starch positioned for simple ingredient declarations. Native or physically modified starch Clean label foods Clean label ingredient suppliers

Millet Starch Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Millet Starch Market?

Factors such as higher resistance to damaging climatic conditions, higher demand by the food and beverages industry and various other domains, and higher demand by non-edible industries, such as for manufacturing paper, textiles, and various other options, are helpful for the growth of the market. Hence, such factors help to aid the growth of the market. The nutritional benefits of millet starch also help to fuel the growth of the market, as it helps to keep one satiated for a longer time, is helpful for weight management, and also helps manage multiple lifestyle issues.

Processing and Technical Issues Hampering the Growth of the Market

Issues such as existing decortication machines with low recovery leave the grain unhulled and broken, hampering the growth of the market. Enzymes like lipase lead to higher enzymatic activity, leading to reduced shelf life. Hence, such factors hamper the growth of the market. Phytates also restrict nutrient absorption, further affecting the market’s growth. Damaging climatic conditions affecting the soil quality also damage the growth of the market.

Growing Awareness of Sustainability is Helpful for the Growth of the Market

Millet starch is a highly sustainable option compared to other forms of conventional starch, fueling the growth of the market. It is a biodegradable option and ideal for the manufacturing of food coating and films to maintain their safety and shelf life. Millet starch is a vegan and plant-based option with multiple nutritional health properties, further fueling the growth of the market. It is ideal for weight management, as it is an ideal replacement for unhealthy junk and oily food options. Higher usage of millet starches in various non-edible options such as textiles, paper, and biodegradable film manufacturing also aids in the hike of the market.

Millet Starch Market Regional Analysis

Europe Dominated the Millet Starch Market in 2025

Europe led the millet starch market in 2025, due to higher demand for millet starch in the food and beverage industry, along with in various non-edible domains. It is also the first choice of health-conscious consumers as it is free from gluten and ideal for vegans and flexitarians, which is helpful for the market’s growth. The UK has a major contribution to the growth of the market due to higher consumer awareness in the region regarding millet flour and its various nutritional properties.

Asia Pacific Is Observed to Be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Foreseeable Period

Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest growing region due to the growing population of health-conscious consumers, fueling the demand for healthier choices such as gluten-free options. Higher adoption of organic farming in the region, leading to higher demand for chemical-free and preservative-free options, also helps to fuel the market’s growth in the foreseen period. India has a major contribution to the growth of the market of the region due to higher awareness of millet health benefits and its higher demand in the urban region.

North America Is Observed to Have a Notable Growth in the Foreseen Period

North America is observed to have a notable growth in the foreseen period due to higher usage of millet starch as a thickening agent in the food and beverage industry, in thickening soups, sauces, salad dressings, creamy spreads, and various similar options. It is also highly demanded by the health-conscious crowd of the region as it is vegan, high in protein, and highly nutritious, further fueling the growth of the market. The US has a major contribution to the growth of the market due to its higher demand in various industries and its higher nutritional profile.

Trade Analysis for the Millet Starch Market

What Is Actually Traded (Product Forms and HS Proxies)

Native millet starch powders supplied in bulk bags for food processing, typically declared under HS 1108 as starches.

Modified millet starches, including pre-gelatinised or cross-linked forms, often declared under HS 3505 when chemically modified.

Blended starch systems incorporating millet starch with other plant starches, generally cleared under HS 1108 or HS 2106 depending on formulation.



Top Exporters (Supply Hubs)

India: Largest producer of millets globally and the primary source of millet starch exports, supported by expanding millet-processing capacity and government-backed value-addition programs.

Largest producer of millets globally and the primary source of millet starch exports, supported by expanding millet-processing capacity and government-backed value-addition programs. China: Exporter of alternative starches including limited millet-derived starches, supported by large starch-processing infrastructure.

Exporter of alternative starches including limited millet-derived starches, supported by large starch-processing infrastructure. European Union (Selected Member States): Small-volume exporters of specialty and modified millet starches for gluten-free and functional-food applications.



Top Importers (Demand Centres)

European Union: Imports niche volumes of millet starch for gluten-free bakery, baby food and clean-label applications.

Imports niche volumes of millet starch for gluten-free bakery, baby food and clean-label applications. United States: Imports specialty starches, including millet-based alternatives, for health-focused and allergen-free food formulations.

Imports specialty starches, including millet-based alternatives, for health-focused and allergen-free food formulations. East Asia: Select import demand for alternative starches used in noodles, snacks and functional foods.



Typical Trade Flows and Logistics Patterns

Raw millet grains are processed domestically in producing countries, with starch extracted near cultivation zones to reduce transport costs.

Millet starch is shipped as a dry, shelf-stable powder in moisture-protected bags via containerised sea freight.

Repackaging and blending hubs in Europe and North America incorporate millet starch into multi-starch systems tailored for end users.

Cold-chain is not required, but humidity control is critical to prevent caking and microbial growth.

Trade Drivers and Structural Factors

Gluten-free and allergen-free demand: Millet starch serves as an alternative to wheat-based ingredients.

Millet starch serves as an alternative to wheat-based ingredients. Crop diversification policies: Government promotion of millets supports upstream supply for starch extraction.

Government promotion of millets supports upstream supply for starch extraction. Functional performance: Differences in gelatinisation temperature and viscosity profiles influence adoption in food formulations.

Differences in gelatinisation temperature and viscosity profiles influence adoption in food formulations. Competition with maize and tapioca starch: Price and functional parity determine substitution rates.

Price and functional parity determine substitution rates. Processing scale limitations: Limited large-scale extraction capacity constrains export volumes.



Regulatory, Quality and Market-Access Considerations

Millet starch must comply with food-safety regulations covering contaminants, residues and microbiological limits.

Modified millet starches are subject to additive and modification-specific approvals in importing markets.

Documentation typically includes certificates of analysis, botanical origin declaration and allergen statements.

Infant and medical nutrition applications may require additional compositional validation.

Government Initiatives and Public-Policy Influences

National millet promotion programs in India support processing infrastructure and export readiness for millet-based ingredients.

Food-security and climate-resilience policies encourage diversification into millet value chains.

Export facilitation and agricultural extension services improve raw-material consistency for processors.



Millet Starch Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 6.2% Market Size in 2026 USD 5.79 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 6.15 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 9.95 Billion Dominated Region Europe Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Millet Starch Market Segmental Analysis

Source Analysis

The pearl millet segment led the millet starch market in 2025, due to the major nutritional qualities of pearl millet, which are helpful for the growth of the market. Pearl millet is high in starch, protein, and various other health-beneficial factors helpful for the growth of the market. Its extensive cultivation and drought resistance properties also make it highly demanding among the farmers for cultivation and higher profits, further fueling the growth of the market. Supportive government initiatives and higher applicability in various domains also make the segment profitable, further fueling the growth of the millet starch industry.

The finger millet segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period, as the crop is a manageable one in harsh climatic conditions and hence is a savior for farmers in the developing countries. Hence, such factors aid the growth of the millet starch market in the foreseeable period. Finger millet is high in gluten and starch and hence is highly utilized for making edible starch coating for various food options, and is also friendly for consumers with gluten intolerance and vegans. Such factors altogether help to aid the industry’s growth in the foreseen period.

Application Analysis

The food and beverages segment led the millet starch market in 2025, due to the multiple nutritional benefits of millets and their high starch and protein content. The segment also observes growth as the gluten-free property of the crop aids the food and beverage manufacturers in the manufacturing of healthier options such as gluten-free snacks, pasta, infant formula, millet flour, thickeners, baking flours, and fermented beverages. The functional characteristics of the crop, such as swelling, solubility, thermal behavior, gelatinization, and easy digestibility, also help to fuel the growth of the market.

The industrial segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to the physicochemical characteristics of the starch obtained from millet, such as elevated amylose level, small granule size, and excellent gel-forming capacity. Such properties help to fuel the market’s growth in the foreseen period. Millet starch is also essential for the textile industry in the form of a sizing agent and for creating biodegradable films. Millet starch is also essential for various non-edible domains such as paper, textiles, adhesives, and biodegradable packaging because of its characteristics.

Functionality Analysis

The thickening agent segment led the millet starch market in 2025, as millet starch takes up water easily and expands seamlessly when heated. Hence, it is an idea; a thickening agent for food and beverage options such as soups, custards, and gravies, by making them thicker and creamier. The porous design of millet starch helps to hold water and provide ideal thickening in various foods and beverages in a gluten-free form, further fueling the growth of the market.

The film-forming segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its properties, such as phenolics and antioxidants, which are helpful for the manufacturing of food films to maintain their safety and shelf-life, further fueling the growth of the market. Biodegradable films are highly preferred by various domains for packaging these days as they are eco-friendly and sustainable. Factors such as high availability, low cost, excellent binding properties, and excellent film-forming capabilities also help to fuel the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Form Analysis

The native millet starch segment led the millet starch market in 2025, as native starch is unadulterated and pure without the addition of any chemicals or preservatives. It is obtained from natural sources such as wheat, corn, potatoes, or tapioca. Higher demand for natural, unadulterated, and sustainable options is another major factor for the growth of the market. It is highly preferable compared to modified starch due to its natural properties, which are helpful for the growth of the market.

The modified millet starch segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to its higher and practical benefits, which are helpful for the growth of various domains. The various techniques used to enhance the properties of the millet starch to enhance its capabilities for various domains are another major factor for the growth of the market. Usage of modified starch in processed foods and ready-to-eat food manufacturing is another major factor for the growth of the market. Hence, such factors altogether fuel the growth of the market in the foreseen period.

Top Companies in the Millet Starch Market

Bunge Limited

Bayer CropScience AG

BASF SE

DowDuPont Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd.

SHREE BAJARANG AGRO INDUSTRIES

Anil Nutrients Limited

Sri Annapurna Agro Foods

Just Organik

Earthon Products India Pvt. Ltd.

Organic Tattva



Segments Covered in the Report

By Source

Pearl Millet

Finger Millet

Foxtail Millet

Proso Millet

Barnyard Millet

Kodo Millet

Little Millet



By Application

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Personal Care & Cosmetics



By Functionality

Thickening Agent

Binding Agent

Gelling Agent

Stabilizer

Film-forming Agent



By Form

Native Millet Starch

Modified Millet Starch Physically Modified Chemically Modified Enzyme Modified





By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

