Microbiology Culture Market Size on a Growth Path Towards USD 16.55 Billion by 2035

Ottawa, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microbiology culture market size is calculated at USD 9.93 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 16.55 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.85% for the forecasted period, driven by the expanding healthcare applications, increasing disease burden, and growing innovations.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/6430

Key Takeaways

North America held a major revenue share of the market in 2025.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the microbiology culture market during the forecast period.

By product, the culture media segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2025.

By product, the reagents & consumables segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By type, the bacterial segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2025.

By type, the viral segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical production segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2025.

By application, the diagnostics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

What is Microbiology Culture?

The microbiology culture market is driven by increasing infectious diseases, stringent food safety regulations, and expanding biopharmaceutical R&D. The microbiology culture refers to the process of growing microorganisms under controlled environmental conditions, which are then utilized for various research studies. They are used for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance, drug quality & safety, genetics, food and water safety, as well as environmental testing.

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the Microbiology Culture Market?

Growing diagnostic volume is the major driver in the market. The growth in health awareness and increasing incidences of infectious diseases are increasing the demand for early and accurate disease testing, driving the demand for microbiology culture products. Moreover, growing drug production rates, rising antimicrobial resistance, increasing investments, focus on environmental monitoring, and advancement in cell culture media are other market drivers.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Key Drifts in the Microbiology Culture Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing funding and investments to launch and enhance the use of various microbiology culture products.

In December 2025, a total of $29 million in Series B funding was secured by Inito, which is a company focusing on a mission to simplify health with at-home diagnostics. This brought the funding up to $45 million, which will enhance the company’s fertility diagnostics.

In January 2025, Rs 940 Crore ($109.5 million) was invested by Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund II in Neuberg Diagnostics, which will be utilized to support the company’s expansion.

What is the Significant Challenge in the Microbiology Culture Market?

Time-consuming procedures act as a major challenge in the market. The microbiology culture technique often requires hours to days to develop results, which limits its use, especially in urgent conditions. Moreover, lack of skilled personnel, risk of contamination or failures, short shelf life, and competition from rapid molecular diagnostics

act as other market restraints.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Microbiology Culture Market in 2025?

In 2025, North America captured the biggest revenue share in the market, due to the presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure. The growth in infectious diseases also increased the demand for various microbiology culture products, where the industries also utilized them for microbial testing, QC, and other regulatory standards. Moreover, string GMP guidelines and growth in healthcare investments also increased their use in various R&D activities, which contributed to the market growth.

The growth in the use of diagnostics is increasing the demand for microbiology culture products in the U.S. Moreover, the presence of advanced healthcare and industries are also increasing the demand for their reagents and consumables for various diagnostic applications. Additionally, the growth in investments and focus on AMR monitoring is also increasing their use.

What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Rapidly in the Microbiology Culture Market in 2025?

Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to expanding healthcare. This, in turn, is increasing the adoption of various microbiology culture products due to growing diagnostic labs and expanding industries, where the growing diseases are also increasing their use. The growing drug development, vaccines, and biologics are also driving their demand, where government support is also promoting the market growth.

China consists of a large population, increasing the disease burden, driving the demand for microbiology culture and its products. The expanding healthcare and growing health awareness are also increasing their use for early and accurate disease diagnosis for the development of various treatment options.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Segmental Insights

By product analysis

Why Did the Culture Media Segment Dominate in the Microbiology Culture Market in 2025?

By product, the culture media segment led the market in 2025, due to growth in experimentation. Thus, in turn, increased their use in industries and institutes for microbial growth. At the same time, their increased applications and widespread availability also enhanced their demand and adoption rates.

By product, the reagents & consumables segment is expected to show the highest growth during the predicted time, due to their increasing use in various diagnostic applications. Moreover, growing molecular testing, cell culture, drug discoveries, and personalized medications are also increasing their repeated use.

By type analysis

Which Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Microbiology Culture Market in 2025?

By type, the bacterial segment held the dominating share of the market in 2025, due to growth in infectious diseases. This, in turn, increased the demand for accurate and rapid diagnostics, which increased the use of microbiology culture. They were also used for antibiotic resistance surveillance, food, and water testing.

By type, the viral segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the predicted time, due to growing health awareness. At the same time, growing viral infection outbreaks are also increasing the use of microbiology culture media for their accurate detection and for promoting the development of vaccines.

By application analysis

What Made Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Production the Dominant Segment in the Microbiology Culture Market in 2025?

By application, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical production segment held the largest share of the market in 2025, due to growth in the R&D activities. Moreover, the presence of stringent regulations also increased the use of various microbiology culture products. Additionally, stringent QC testing also increased their use during the product's manufacturing.

By application, the diagnostics segment is expected to show the highest growth during the upcoming years, due to the growing disease burden. This, in turn, is increasing the use of microbiology culture products for various disease diagnosis and antimicrobial resistance, where companies are developing various diagnostic techniques, increasing their demand.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Recent Developments in the Microbiology Culture Market

In August 2025, pHSense reagents, supporting the monitoring of antibody, ADC, or receptor internalization, were launched by Revvity, Inc.

In March 2025, a series of critical initiatives to enhance research on fungal infections were launched by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Microbiology Culture Market Key Players List

bioMérieux SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

HiMedia Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BD

Amerigo Scientific.

Neogen Corporation

Hardy Diagnostics



Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global cell culture microcarriers market was valued at USD 3.18 billion in 2024, increased to USD 3.45 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach approximately USD 7.20 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.54% from 2025 to 2034.

The global cell culture vessels market was estimated at USD 4.28 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 17.59 billion by 2034, growing at a robust CAGR of 15.18% between 2024 and 2034.

The cell culture collagen market stood at USD 2.31 billion in 2024, rose to USD 2.45 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 4.19 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.15% from 2025 to 2034.

The global gene therapy cell culture media market was valued at USD 193.45 billion in 2024, increased to USD 214.42 billion in 2025, and is forecast to surpass USD 541.42 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.84% during the forecast period.

The cell culture media storage containers market was calculated at USD 2.15 billion in 2024, grew to USD 2.42 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 7.04 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 12.59% from 2024 to 2034.

The Europe cell culture media market is expected to grow from USD 948.32 million in 2025 to approximately USD 1,642.05 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.29% between 2025 and 2034.

The global primary cell culture market is projected to expand from USD 7.41 billion in 2025 to USD 20.62 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 12.05% over the forecast period.

The global 3D cell culture market was valued at USD 2.10 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 7.02 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2024 to 2034.

The global bacterial cell culture market was estimated at USD 3.43 billion in 2024, increased to USD 3.66 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach approximately USD 6.56 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2025 and 2034.

The viral vaccine cell culture media market was valued at USD 1.83 billion in 2024, rose to USD 1.94 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 3.24 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.84% from 2025 to 2034.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Culture Media

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables



By Type

Bacterial

Fungal & Yeast

Viral

Others

By Application

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Production

Diagnostics

Food & Water Testing

Environmental, Bioenergy & Agricultural Research

Cosmetics and Personal Care Applications

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Europe

Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/6430

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Towards Packaging | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Healthcare Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest