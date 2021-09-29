21Shares listet zwei weitere Krypto-Index-ETPs an der Schweizer Börse SIX

English German

Erstmalig offeriert ein Schweizer Unternehmen Anlegern Zugang zu 25 Krypto-ETPs an der führenden Schweizer Börse SIX



Zürich, 29. September 2021 – Die 21Shares AG ("21Shares"), weltweit größter Emittent von ETPs auf Kryptowährungen, notiert ab sofort zwei weitere ETPs an der Schweizer Börse SIX: den neuen Krypto-Index 21Shares Crypto Basket Equal Weight ETP (Ticker: HODLV) und den 21Shares Crypto Basket 10 ETP (Ticker: HODLX). Damit erhöht der ETP-Anbieter die Zahl seiner an der SIX gelisteten Produkte auf insgesamt 25 und unterstreicht erneut seine führende Rolle bei der Entwicklung von Krypto-ETPs. Jane Street stellt das Seed-Kapital zur Verfügung und agiert als 'authorized participant' für diese beiden Produkte.

Beim 21Shares Crypto Basket Equal Weight ETP (HODLV) handelt es sich um ein regelbasiertes passives ETP, das auf dem Vinter 21Shares "HODLV Index" aufbaut. Der HODLV Index bildet die fünf wichtigsten in Frage kommenden Krypto-Assets mit gleicher Gewichtung ab und wird vierteljährlich neu bewertet.



Der 21Shares Crypto Basket Index 10 ETP (HODLX) ist ein regelbasiertes passives ETP, das auf dem Vinter 21Shares "HODLX Index" basiert. Der HODLX Index repräsentiert die zehn größten zulässigen Kryptowährungen auf Basis ihrer aktuellen Marktkapitalisierung und wird vierteljährlich neu bewertet.



Anleger mit einer Buy-and-Hold-Strategie profitieren von einem diversifizierten Krypto-Engagement und der einfachen Kaufmöglichkeit der ETPs über eine Bank oder einen Broker an der Schweizer Börse SIX. Die Basiswerte sind zu 100 Prozent mit den Kryptowährungen hinterlegt, die wiederum physisch in "Cold Storage" sicher aufbewahrt sind.



Dazu Hany Rashwan, Mitgründer und CEO von 21Shares: "Wir sind hocherfreut darüber, zwei weitere Krypto-Index-ETPs in der Schweiz anbieten zu können. Dies verdeutlicht zum einen unser Engagement in unserem Heimatmarkt und zum anderen unsere Mission, Anlegern sicheren Zugang zu Krypto-Assets an regulierten Börsen zu ermöglichen.“



Weitere datengestützte Erkenntnisse über die größten Krypto-ETPs und viele andere Krypto-Assets erhalten Sie auf http://21shares.com/research



Aktuell verwaltet 21Shares mehr als 1,8 Milliarden US-Dollar in nunmehr 25 Kryptowährungs-ETPs mit 79 Listungen, darunter die weltweit einzigen ETPs, die Binance und Ethereum, Tezos, den Crypto Index Basket und seit kurzem auch Cardano tracken. Die Produkte sind an acht regulierten EU- und Schweizer Handelsplätzen notiert.

Über 21Shares

21Shares verfügt über die weltweit größte Palette an börsengehandelten Kryptowährungsprodukten (ETPs). Mit der Notierung des ersten Kryptowährungsindices an der SIX Swiss Exchange im Jahr 2018 leistete 21Shares Pionierarbeit und erweitert sein Produktportfolio seitdem konsequent mit innovativer Forschung und zukunftsweisenden Ansätzen. 21Shares möchte allen Anlegern eine einfache, sichere und regulierte Möglichkeit für den Kauf, Verkauf und Leerverkauf von Kryptowährungen über bestehende Bank- und Maklerkonten bieten. Onyx, die Emissionsplattform von 21Shares wird sowohl von 21Shares als auch von Drittpartnern für die Emission und das operative Geschäft mit Kryptowährungs-ETPs genutzt.

Weitere Informationen: https://21shares.com/

Disclaimer

