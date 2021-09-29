Press Release

Nicox’s NCX 470 Shows Retinal Cell Protection in a Nonclinical Model





September 29, 2021 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today reported new data on NCX 470 in a nonclinical model of retinal cell damage induced by endothelin-1 (ET-1). NCX 470, Nicox’s lead clinical candidate, is a nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog currently in phase 3 clinical development for lowering intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.



Elevated IOP is the main risk factor in glaucoma, however a variety of IOP-independent risk factors, including ischemia, contribute to damage of the optic nerve head and the retina, ultimately causing vision loss. The exploratory nonclinical studies reported today investigated the potential protective effects of NCX 470 on the retina and the optic nerve head. The results suggest that NCX 470 improves ocular perfusion and retinal function in damaged eyes compared to vehicle and therefore may have therapeutic properties over and above lowering of IOP.



Study Design and Results



Nonclinical experiments were performed to determine the effect of NCX 470 on ocular vascular reactivity and retinal function after repeated topical ocular dosing in a well-defined model of ischemia/reperfusion injury to the optic nerve in rabbits induced by ET-1. ET-1 alone was administered twice-weekly for two weeks, followed by concomitant dosing with NCX 470 or vehicle for a further 4 weeks.



Twice-weekly dosing with ET-1 increased ophthalmic artery resistivity after two weeks (p<0.05 vs. baseline), and this continued to increase during the next four weeks in the vehicle group to approximately 40% of baseline at week 6. This detrimental effect was significantly reversed in eyes co-administered with NCX 470 0.1% twice daily (p<0.05 vs. vehicle at week 6).







In addition, ET-1 dosing resulted in a marked decline in photoreceptor responses, which continued in eyes treated with vehicle. The decline was almost completely reversed by week 6 in eyes treated with NCX 470 (p<0.05 vs. vehicle).

About NCX 470

NCX 470 is a novel, potential best-in-class, nitric oxide (NO)-donating prostaglandin analog monotherapy in development to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Glaucoma is a group of ocular diseases in which the optic nerve is injured, leading to peripheral and, ultimately, central visual field loss and it can eventually lead to blindness if not treated. It is frequently linked to abnormally high IOP (~90% of patients) due to blockage or malfunction of the eye’s aqueous humor drainage system in the front of the eye. In 2020, worldwide sales of treatments targeting glaucoma were over $6.0 billion out of a $24.3 billion worldwide market for ophthalmic drugs.



NCX 470 is designed to release both bimatoprost and NO following instillation into the eye. Bimatoprost, marketed under the brand name LUMIGAN® by Allergan, Inc., is one of the leading products in the class of prostaglandin analogs, the most widely used class of drugs for IOP-lowering in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

About Nicox

Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East Asian markets.



Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.



For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.

Analyst coverage





Bryan, Garnier & Co Victor Floc’h Paris, France

Cantor Fitzgerald Louise Chen New York, U.S.

Edison Investment Research Pooya Hemami London, UK

H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.

Kepler Cheuvreux Damien Choplain Paris, France

The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.

Contacts

Nicox

Gavin Spencer

Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer

& Head of Corporate Development

T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00

communications@nicox.com





Investors & Media

United States & Europe

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Sandya von der Weid

T +41 78 680 05 38

svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com Media

France

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Sophie Baumont

T +33 (0)6 27 74 74 49

sophie@lifesciadvisors.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.



Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox’s business are presented in the 3rd chapter of the ‘Document d’enregistrement universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2020’ filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 1, 2021 which are available on Nicox’s website (www.nicox.com).