COVID-19 Pandemic has Accelerated CX Investments in the Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Market

The objective of this study is to measure the current use of and the future decision-making behavior of businesses pertaining to information technology (IT), especially in terms of contact center solutions across various industries, business sizes, and regions.
Specifically, the study provides data about adoption drivers and restraints, deployment plans, perceived benefits and concerns, and allocated budgets pertaining to technologies and tools related to contact center/CX management.
The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in 2020 and continues to harm people, businesses, and economies. Accelerated vaccine deployment, a strong rebound of consumer demand, and faster service sector recovery can enable full GDP recovery by mid-2021 (optimistic scenario). In case of multiple fresh outbreaks, lockdown extensions, and delayed vaccine administration, full recovery will be postponed beyond 2021 (pessimistic scenario).
Owing to the ongoing healthcare crisis, some sectors (travel and hospitality, manufacturing, retail, and transportation) are finding it difficult to deliver an excellent customer experience (CX).
The study will enable your organization to:
- Understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on IT solutions decision making (contact centers, in particular)
- Comprehend the IT-related challenges organizations face today
- Discern the status of the digital transformation
- Understand the adoption trends of transformative technology solutions and their impact on customer experience
- Appraise available budgets for different areas of transformation
- Deep dive to understand the trends impacting the customer contact industry
- Comprehend the changes brought about by the ongoing healthcare crisis
- Interpret the current and the future use of contact center technologies
- Evaluate factors that drive investments in contact center technologies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Methodology
- Research Objectives
- Benefits of this Research
- Research Methodology
- Sample Distribution - Country
2. Respondent and Organization Profile
- Respondent Profile - Decision-Making Authority
- Organization Profile - Industry Segments
3. Summary of Key Findings
4. Digital Transformation Strategies
- Key Business Goals
- Priority Departments for Digital Transformation Investment
- Digital Transformation Success measurement
- Departments Driving the Adoption of Digital Solutions
- Factors Preventing Investments in Transformative Technologies
5. Digital Transformation During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Organizations
- Organization Focus Post COVID-19
- The Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Technology Investments
- Key Digital Transformation Objectives Accelerated by COVID-19
- Transformative Digital Solutions' Impact on CX
- Priorities for Transformative Technology Investments
- Top Reasons for AI Investments
- Importance of AI in Terms of Enhancing Enterprise Communication and Contact Center Capabilities
- Anticipated Benefits of Using AI to Enhance Business Communication and Contact Center Capabilities
6. Transforming Contact Centers for the Post-Pandemic World
- CX Priorities for Businesses
- Top CX Challenges for Businesses
- Adoption of Interaction Channels Across Organizations
- Customer Interaction Trends
- Customer Interaction Trends During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Transforming Contact Center operations During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Top IT Challenges in Supporting Remote Work
- Channel Priority During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Customer Satisfaction Across Channels
7. Contact Center Technology Trends
- Contact Center Technology Adoption Trends
- State of Omnichannel CX
- Benefits of Integrating UC&C And CC Solutions
- Integration of UC&C and CC Solutions
- Benefits of Using CPaaS
- Adoption of Cloud/Hosted CC solutions
- Use of Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Solutions
- Obstacles Preventing Contact Centers from Achieving their Goals
- Technology Prioritization Post COVID-19
- Future Deployment in the Cloud
- Key Factors for Cloud Communication Provider Selection
8. Conclusions
9. Growth Opportunities for CX Solution Providers
