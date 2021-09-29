Instreamatic Joining Advertising Week New York 2021 to Discuss Voice Ad Innovation and How Brands and Agencies Are Advancing Consumer Engagement on Audio Platforms

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instreamatic , providing an end-to-end voice AI platform for managing, measuring and monetizing conversations between brand and consumer, today announced participation in two upcoming events. Instreamatic will attend Advertising Week New York 2021 , where CEO Stas Tushinskiy will join Xaxis and Pandora at a panel discussion on the opportunity for brand advertisers, agencies, and audio media publishers to leverage interactive voice AI infrastructure. Advertising Week New York 2021 will be held as a live hybrid event October 18-21 in New York City. Additionally, Instreamatic is partnering with the ad personalization experts at A Million Ads to present the Audio Innovation Forum, held virtually on October 6 – register for the free event here .



Advertising Week New York 2021 – Instreamatic is participating in a panel on Wednesday, October 20 at 2:30 PM ET, discussing the advertising opportunity now offered by interactive voice ads and the AI infrastructure that supports them. Panelists include Tushinskiy, Roey Franco, the VP of Product & Innovation at Xaxis, and Claire Fanning, the VP of Ad Product Strategy at Pandora. The event will also cover case study results based on recent voice ad campaigns powered by the Instreamatic platform, with perspectives from Xaxis as a media company leveraging these ads and Pandora as a voice audio ad publisher.





Instreamatic is participating in a panel on Wednesday, October 20 at 2:30 PM ET, discussing the advertising opportunity now offered by interactive voice ads and the AI infrastructure that supports them. Panelists include Tushinskiy, Roey Franco, the VP of Product & Innovation at Xaxis, and Claire Fanning, the VP of Ad Product Strategy at Pandora. The event will also cover case study results based on recent voice ad campaigns powered by the Instreamatic platform, with perspectives from Xaxis as a media company leveraging these ads and Pandora as a voice audio ad publisher. Audio Innovation Forum – Together with A Million Ads, Instreamatic is presenting a 80-minute digital event on October 6 at 12pm ET. With content built for an audience of creative agencies, media agencies, and brand marketers, the Audio Innovation Forum will include discussion on how audio ads are being built into marketing campaigns, metric-driven case study presentations, and the results of a new voice marketing research that sheds light on broader industry perspectives around voice ads.



“We’re excited to share metrics on how brands, agencies, and audio platforms have been taking advantage of voice advertising,” said Tushinskiy. “There is a significant opportunity for brands to modernize how they reach consumers through digital audio platforms and voice-activated devices, and these upcoming events will highlight exactly how that is happening. We look forward to sharing case study results and the creative applications of voice ads at both our Advertising Week panel and the Audio Innovation Forum, as well as specifics of how powerful voice AI infrastructure enables voice ads’ versatile adaptivity and programmatic delivery.”

About Instreamatic