Suominen’s HYDRASPUN® Regal receives Fine to Flush certification granted to a nonwovens substrate manufacturer

Suominen Corporation’s press release September 29, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (EET)

Suominen has launched a second nonwoven product, HYDRASPUN® Regal, that has received the Fine to Flush Manufacturer’s Generic Certificate from Water UK. HYDRASPUN® Regal was developed to meet the increasing need for flushable wipes that are dispersible according to the Water UK’s flushability standard.

“HYDRASPUN® Regal has been developed to broaden our portfolio with the product meets the latest dispersibility standards in the UK, and it has passed Fine to Flush standards. Receiving yet another Fine to Flush certification from the Water UK is a remarkable achievement for Suominen”, says Johanna Kivistö, Manager, Category Management, Europe.

HYDRASPUN® Regal is made of plastic free and biodegradable raw materials, containing only cellulosic fibers. HYDRASPUN® Regal also has a low-level carbon footprint due to its high pulp content. HYDRASPUN® Regal is a tangible expression of Suominen’s vision to be the leader in nonwovens innovation and sustainability.

Suominen was the first nonwoven substrate manufacturer to receive the Fine to Flush Manufacturer’s Generic Certificate from Water UK. The first certification was granted for HYDRASPUN® Royal in Spring 2020.





