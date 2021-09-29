English Finnish Swedish

NEXSTIM PLC PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON THE PILOT STUDY IN CHRONIC PAIN TREATMENT AT HELSINKI UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

Company announcement, Inside information, Helsinki, September 29, 2021 at 15.00 (EET)

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") provides an update on the pilot study on the use of accelerated iTBS protocol in treatment of chronic neuropathic pain with Nexstim NBT® System at Helsinki University Hospital.

The treatment of all except one patient has been completed in this total of five patient pilot study by end of Q3 2021. Nexstim is pleased with the progress of the pilot study in the present extraordinary circumstances effected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accelerated iTBS means transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy where stimulation is given several times a day during individual days. In conventional TMS therapy for pain, stimulation is given once a day during several weeks.

In the Helsinki University Hospital pilot study, the effectiveness of the accelerated iTBS protocol will be tested in 5 patients. They are suffering from therapy resistant, chronic neuropathic pain and have not benefited from prior 10 Hz rTMS treatment targeted to the motor cortex.

Nexstim had earlier announced on July 1, 2021, that treatment of pilot study patients had started as planned and several patients had completed the treatment. At that time Nexstim estimated that the treatment of patients would continue during Q3 2021.

As previously announced, the results of the pilot study will be made public once available.

For further information please visit www.nexstim.com or contact:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified Adviser)

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

